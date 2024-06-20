Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – how to reach the South Cerulean Coast
“How do you get down to this river under the Ellac Greatbridge?” my colleague asked me as we both worked our way through our Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree reviews. I couldn’t remember, so I traveled to various Sites of Grace and tried to backtrack to reverse-engineer my route to the Cerulean Coast. It still took me 30 minutes.
Unlike most of the other locations on SoTE’s map, there’s nothing on the map that will tell you the route – no suggestion of a bridge or platforms you can hop down. That’s because Ellac River and The Cerulean Coast can only be reached by going through a very specific unmarked cave. Here’s how to get there.
For more help, head over to our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree guides hub, where you'll find tips for taking down Furnace Golems and recommendations for the best early weapons and armor in Shadow of the Erdtree.
How to reach the South Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring SoTE
From the Castle Front Site of Grace, follow the road southeast until you reach Miyazaki’s fave, a poison swamp area, keeping the mountain on your left as you circle around it to head north on the other side from the Grace.
When you reach a patch of river, head west through a short cave opening with a living flower inside, and keep heading that way until you reach the Ellac River Site of Grace.
Alternatively, you can head north from Moorth Ruins to find a cave. Follow it through and you’ll find the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace. From there you can head southwest to the Temple Town Ruins – which is where you can find the map fragment for this area – and to the south of the ruins you’ll find gravestones that allow you to descend to the lower Ellac River. Follow the river south, under the Ellac Greatbridge, and you’ll be in the same place as the cave exits. This path can only be taken after going through Castle Ensis.
From there, you can follow the river south on horseback, hopping carefully over any stone columns until you come to another Site of Grace, Ellac River Downstream.
Keep heading south to reach The Cerulean Coast. It’s worth keeping in mind that the area above Ellac River Downstream can’t be reached from here, but we also have a guide on how to reach Charo’s Hidden Grave in Elden Ring: SoTE if you’re struggling to find it.
It's a big world out there. Check out our guide to all Shadow of the Erdtree map fragment locations to see just how big.