How to beat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
If Rellana, Twin Moon Knight has been leaving you cold (or hot, she’s like that) in Elden Ring: SoTE, here’s a guide on how to break the fallen princess.
If you’re playing as a magic user and you’ve been finding the game particularly easy, this boss feels like a direct counter to your spell-wielding ways. Rellana has high magic defense, which means your magic missiles and fireballs won’t do much – however, you can mitigate this some by using magic attacks with physical attributes or by using lightning powers, which she’s weak to.
You’re also able to call in two NPC summons, as well as your equipped Spirit Ash. However, each summon will increase Rellana’s HP, making the fight drag out for longer.
If you’re playing as a melee build as I did when playing for our Elden Ring: SoTE review, you are able to parry Rellana’s sword combos, opening her up to critical attacks after two parries. Equip a small shield with the Parry ability in your offhand if you want to try.
For more help, head over to our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree guides hub, where you'll find tips for reaching Charo's Hidden Grave and where to find all Miquella's cross locations.
Rellana, Twin Moon Knight moveset
As a battlemage, Rellana has a range of melee combos and magic attacks that can overwhelm you if you don’t stay on your toes. I recommend a medium or light equip load so you can take advantage of invincibility frames as you roll into her attacks, giving you a chance to respond in kind in any gaps you find.
In Rellana’s first phase, she will focus on physical attacks without imbuing her weapons with magic, making it simple to avoid damage and roll to her back while she swings.
If you find yourself a medium distance from her, there’s a chance she’ll fire Glintstone Arcs from her swords as a ranged attack. These come in a three-hir combo or a single, much larger sweep. Keep your cool and roll through them. If you’re struggling, spend a couple of fights at this distance to bait her into using the attack so you can get the timing down. A similar tactic can be used for her spectral swords.
In the fight’s second phase, Rellana will begin incorporating her spellcasting into her combos even at close range, while her swords will be imbued with magical elements. She can also magically extend her right-hand sword to do massive sweeping attacks – as usual, you can roll under these, but don’t try to outrun them as they cover the majority of the arena.
If you see Rellana levitate in the air during the second phase, run to create some distance while maintaining lock-on. This will allow you to see her wind up and attack more easily. During this attack, you’ll need to roll through two large explosive projectiles and a ground slam from Rellana herself.
If you're having a particularly tough time, make sure you've got the best early weapons and armor in Shadow of the Erdtree, as it does make a difference.