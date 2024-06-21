The best rune farming spot in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
If you’re feeling undervelled or bashing your head against a boss in Elden Ring: SoTE, there’s a perfect spot on the map for getting lots of runes quickly and easily. I found this spot during my playthrough and it was useful for ticking off those pesky missing stats when you find a new sword and you’re missing a couple of levels in Arkane or whatever to use it.
However, the spot is useless if you kill a certain enemy.
Elden Ring: SoTE best rune farm
Once you’ve made your way to the eastern side of the Shadow Keep – find the entrance just northeast of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, where you pick up Elden Ring’s Finger Ruins quest – and drain the water from the bottom of the ruin, you can find a Site of Grace called Sunken Chapel.
Just next to that, there’s another chapel entrance filled with red zombie creatures. These are what you’ll be farming.
But before you start, here’s the important bit: do not kill the red mage hiding around the corner. If you kill him, they will no longer spawn infinitely, making farming them much more of a chore.
These creatures only give around 1800 runes per kill, but they go down in a couple of swings, barely pose a threat, and blow themselves up, killing themselves and their allies in the process.
If you swing at them all in a group and roll away as new creatures run in and explode, you can rack up an eye-watering number of runes in a very short time, without having to go back to the Grace Site to make them respawn.
If you use an item that increases rune drops, each kill is worth just over 2,000 runes. Ten minutes of work can easily net you 200,000 runes to spend on a level-up.
