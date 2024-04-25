Fortnite Cerberus snapshot quests: how to find the artifacts
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2’s story quests put you through quite the gauntlet of tasks, and the latest set – the Cerberus snapshot quests – test your knowledge of the current map with some vague instructions for finding objects. We’ll list every quest in this set, and explain how to complete some of the more difficult ones.
All Fortnite Cerberus Snapshot quests
Here are all the quests you’ll need to complete in order:
- Use the Scrying Pool to speak with Cerberus
- Eliminate anything to see if they took the Artifact (20)
- Dig up the Artifact by The Other Windmill
- Dig up the Artifact on the island
- Dig up the Artifact in the Cemetery
- Use a Scrying Pool to speak with ades
- Defeat Cerberus to gain his tracking ability
- Follow the scent of and collect the Artifact (9)
- Return the Artifact to Ceberus’ Dog House
- Use a Scrying Pool to speak with the Oracle
Some of these quests are quite vague and don’t offer quest markers. With unclear instructions like “the island” and “the windmill”, we’ll show you where to find these artifacts.
Dig up the Artifact by The Other Windmill
The first artifact can be found by the windmill northwest of Grim Gate, across the River Styx. On the ground by the windmill will be a dig spot that you can interact with to complete the quest.
Dig up the Artifact on the island
“The island” in question is the smaller of the two islands in the center of the map, southwest of Restored Reels.
Dig up the Artifact in the Cemetery
The Cemetery is between Reckless Railways and Classy Courts, across the river east of the railway line that runs between the two locations.
Follow the scent of and collect the Artifacts
Later on, after defeating Cerberus, you will catch the scent of the Artifacts at Pleasant Plaza. There you’ll be led through nine markers – highlighted by yellow smoke – that will complete the quest.