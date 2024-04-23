Video Games

Fortnite v29.30 patch notes: 5 biggest changes

Full patch notes for the Fortnite v29.30 update, including Billie Eilish in Fortnite Festival Season 3

We’re heading towards the final few weeks of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, although this update focuses more on the peripheral game modes than the main battle royale itself. Fortnite Festival sees the beginning of a new season with a new pop star at the helm, while LEGO Fortnite is seeing some sweeping changes.

We’ll cover all the biggest additions in this update so you know what to expect when you next drop into a match.

Billie Eilish headlines Fortnite Festival Season 3

Fortnite Festival presses on with a new Festival Pass available for purchase, full of goodies associated with superstar singer Billie Eilish. She will be purchasable as a skin in the item shop, with a unique style unlockable only through the Festival Pass. Of course, several tracks from her lineup are being added to the game as well including:

  • Bad Guy
  • Therefore I Am
  • All The Good Girls Go To Hell
  • Happier Than Ever
  • Oxytocin

New Marvel skins – Fortnite v29.30

After the last update added new Guardians of the Galaxy skins, this update keeps the Marvel train rolling, this time with a couple of Thor: Ragnarok-themed skins. Hela and Hulk’s Sakaaran Champion skin are included, and will likely be added as separate items to the shop in the coming weeks.

Perseus Level Up quest pack – Fortnite v29.30

This season’s Level Up pack will be available for purchase shortly after this update. Level Up packs are great for anyone who is struggling to complete their Battle Pass before the season ends, as it gives you a series of relatively easy quests that all earn you full levels on completion. With it you get a unique skin and a handful of other cosmetics in the bundle.

Disabling “toxic” emotes – Fortnite v29.30

A new option is being added to the game’s settings in this update, which helps players who don’t want to see any of the game’s most aggressive emotes. The option, labeled “See Confrontational Emotes” allows you to disable certain emotes which are seen as toxic by some of the fanbase. If anyone performs them when this setting is turned on in your game, you won’t be able to see them.

The following emotes are affected by this setting:

  • Laugh It Up
  • Take the L
  • Whipcrack
  • Make It Plantain

LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends update – Fortnite v29.30

LEGO Fortnite is getting a huge number of additions. So many that we’ve had to cover them separately. All focused on new farm animals and village mechanics, check out our LEGO Fortnite v29.30 patch notes to find out everything new coming to that mode.

