LEGO Fortnite v29.30 patch notes: the Farm Friends update
The latest Fortnite update had made additions to several of the game’s modes, but the biggest beneficiary this time around is LEGO Fortnite, which sees brand new mobs and mechanics added, as well as expansions to existing features. If you want to know what’s new elsewhere then check out our Fortnite v29.30 patch notes, but here’s where you want to be for everything LEGO Fortnite.
From friendly farm creatures to terrifying monsters, here’s everything new in LEGO Fortnite update v29.30
Pigs! – LEGO Fortnite v29.30
First of all, a brand new farm animal has been added to the game. Alongside cows, sheep, and chickens, you can now encounter pigs out in the wild. These new creatures roam the grasslands and, like every other type of animal, can produce items for you.
Tamable animals – LEGO Fortnite v29.30
If you want to farm animals for their resources, you no longer have to continuously track them down, as you can instead bring them home to live with you. Build an Animal House in your village and feed one an Animal Treat, and they’ll happily follow you home, where keeping them happy with result in them dropping resources. Every animal drops fertilizer, but each animal also has a second unique drop:
- Chickens drop Feathers
- Cows drop Milk
- Sheep drop Wool
- Pigs drop Mushrooms
Upgraded Villager limit – LEGO Fortnite v29.30
Each animal you tame will count towards the limit of villagers you can recruit to a village. However, never fear, as that limit has been doubled. What once was a limit of just five villagers is now up to ten, letting you create a happy and healthy town.
New Villagers – LEGO Fortnite v29.30
Five new villagers can now appear at your village looking for a home in this update. They are:
- Cadence
- Brooks
- Ash
- Lana Llane
- Guernsey
Bear attacks – LEGO Fortnite v29.30
The pig isn’t the only new animal in this update, although this one is significantly less friendly. Bears can now spawn out in the wild, with a polar variant for snowy biomes. This mob is extremely deadly, but thankfully quite easy to avoid, as they often settle down for a nap. As long as you keep your distance and don’t make too much noise, then you can easily avoid attracting their attention.