LEGO Fortnite v29.30 patch notes: the Farm Friends update

Full patch notes for the LEGO Fortnite update v29.30, including tamable animals

The latest Fortnite update had made additions to several of the game’s modes, but the biggest beneficiary this time around is LEGO Fortnite, which sees brand new mobs and mechanics added, as well as expansions to existing features. If you want to know what’s new elsewhere then check out our Fortnite v29.30 patch notes, but here’s where you want to be for everything LEGO Fortnite.

From friendly farm creatures to terrifying monsters, here’s everything new in LEGO Fortnite update v29.30

Pigs! – LEGO Fortnite v29.30

LEGO Fortnite pig
Pigs are a new part of the large LEGO Fortnite update / Epic Games

First of all, a brand new farm animal has been added to the game. Alongside cows, sheep, and chickens, you can now encounter pigs out in the wild. These new creatures roam the grasslands and, like every other type of animal, can produce items for you.

Tamable animals – LEGO Fortnite v29.30

LEGO Fortnite pig in an Aimal House
Build it a house and give it a treat and it's yours to keep / Epic Games

If you want to farm animals for their resources, you no longer have to continuously track them down, as you can instead bring them home to live with you. Build an Animal House in your village and feed one an Animal Treat, and they’ll happily follow you home, where keeping them happy with result in them dropping resources. Every animal drops fertilizer, but each animal also has a second unique drop:

  • Chickens drop Feathers
  • Cows drop Milk
  • Sheep drop Wool
  • Pigs drop Mushrooms

Upgraded Villager limit – LEGO Fortnite v29.30

LEGO Fortnite Village HUD
The village screen has seen an overhaul along with the villger limit upgrade / Epic Games

Each animal you tame will count towards the limit of villagers you can recruit to a village. However, never fear, as that limit has been doubled. What once was a limit of just five villagers is now up to ten, letting you create a happy and healthy town.

New Villagers – LEGO Fortnite v29.30

LEGO Fortite Lana Llane
Lana Llane is one of five new LEGO Fortnite villagers in this update / Epic Games

Five new villagers can now appear at your village looking for a home in this update. They are:

  • Cadence
  • Brooks
  • Ash
  • Lana Llane
  • Guernsey

Bear attacks – LEGO Fortnite v29.30

LEGO Fortnite bear
These terrifying-looking bears can now spawn in your LEGO Fortnite world / Epic Games

The pig isn’t the only new animal in this update, although this one is significantly less friendly. Bears can now spawn out in the wild, with a polar variant for snowy biomes. This mob is extremely deadly, but thankfully quite easy to avoid, as they often settle down for a nap. As long as you keep your distance and don’t make too much noise, then you can easily avoid attracting their attention.

