Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream: start times and where to watch
Time flies when you’re having fun – and despite the latest version of Genshin Impact being one of those famous filler patches, brewing potions and shooting slimes with elemental bullets provided some good entertainment. However, it’s time we returned to the main story – and that’s what the Genshin Impact update 4.6 livestream will inform us about.
Actress Sarah Miller-Crews (VA for Lumine) is hosting the show together with Max Mittelman (VA for Arataki Itto), Daman Mills (VA for Lyney), and Erin Yvette (VA for Arlecchino). Of course, the Fatui Harbinger will be one of the highlights of the upcoming version, as she’s going to become a playable character at last.
Here’s where and when you can watch the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream.
Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream: start time
The Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream will take place on April 12, 2024, at 8am (UTC-4). Here is what that means for your timezone:
- 5am PT
- 6am CT
- 8am ET
- 1pm GMT
- 2pm CET
- 5:30pm IST
- 8pm CST
- 9pm KST/JST
- 10pm AEST
Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream: where to watch
You can watch the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.
Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.
Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream: what to expect
As already mentioned, Arlecchino is going to be the big star of update 4.6 – commanding a Pyro Vision and wielding a polearm in battle, she joins the likes of Hu Tao and Xiangling. However, her becoming a playable character won’t mean that you skip fighting the Fatui Harbinger on the field of battle: According to rumors from the 4.6 beta, Arlecchino will also be available as a new boss.
This goes hand in hand with another map expansion – this time, the area south of Fontaine is getting tackled. Players will find a small island there, which will provide them with access to an underground realm similar to Enkanomiya and The Chasm: the ancient lands of Remuria. What kinds of secrets will await us there?
In addition, HoYoverse is once again implementing some neat quality-of-life improvements. The Treasure Compass will function more efficiently after update 4.6, automatically tracking chests and resetting its cooldown after opening one so that you can hunt for the next treasure without delay. We’ll get some map UI updates as well, making it more customizable and compact.
In the Serenitea Pot, you’ll be able to quick-purchase missing Furnishings you need to complete certain sets – now that’s a godsend.
A massive improvement will come for the quest system: You can enable the “Focused Experience Mode” for a mission to prevent conflicts with other quests – no more warnings of locations or characters being occupied with some other story.
Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.