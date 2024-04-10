Video Games

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream: start times and where to watch

Catch a sneak peak at what’s coming in Genshin Impact

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Time flies when you’re having fun – and despite the latest version of Genshin Impact being one of those famous filler patches, brewing potions and shooting slimes with elemental bullets provided some good entertainment. However, it’s time we returned to the main story – and that’s what the Genshin Impact update 4.6 livestream will inform us about.

Actress Sarah Miller-Crews (VA for Lumine) is hosting the show together with Max Mittelman (VA for Arataki Itto), Daman Mills (VA for Lyney), and Erin Yvette (VA for Arlecchino). Of course, the Fatui Harbinger will be one of the highlights of the upcoming version, as she’s going to become a playable character at last.

Here’s where and when you can watch the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream.

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream: start time

The Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream will take place on April 12, 2024, at 8am (UTC-4). Here is what that means for your timezone:

  • 5am PT
  • 6am CT
  • 8am ET
  • 1pm GMT
  • 2pm CET
  • 5:30pm IST
  • 8pm CST
  • 9pm KST/JST
  • 10pm AEST
Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream poster.
Two Worlds Aflame, the Crismson Night Fades. Now, that's a foreboding title. / HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream: where to watch

You can watch the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the times stated above.

Additionally, you can catch the stream on YouTube in parallel. It’ll also be available as a VOD on YouTube, so you can watch it there any time.

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream: what to expect

As already mentioned, Arlecchino is going to be the big star of update 4.6 – commanding a Pyro Vision and wielding a polearm in battle, she joins the likes of Hu Tao and Xiangling. However, her becoming a playable character won’t mean that you skip fighting the Fatui Harbinger on the field of battle: According to rumors from the 4.6 beta, Arlecchino will also be available as a new boss.

This goes hand in hand with another map expansion – this time, the area south of Fontaine is getting tackled. Players will find a small island there, which will provide them with access to an underground realm similar to Enkanomiya and The Chasm: the ancient lands of Remuria. What kinds of secrets will await us there?

In addition, HoYoverse is once again implementing some neat quality-of-life improvements. The Treasure Compass will function more efficiently after update 4.6, automatically tracking chests and resetting its cooldown after opening one so that you can hunt for the next treasure without delay. We’ll get some map UI updates as well, making it more customizable and compact.

In the Serenitea Pot, you’ll be able to quick-purchase missing Furnishings you need to complete certain sets – now that’s a godsend.

A massive improvement will come for the quest system: You can enable the “Focused Experience Mode” for a mission to prevent conflicts with other quests – no more warnings of locations or characters being occupied with some other story.

Finally, the special program is guaranteed to drop some Genshin Impact promo codes for free Primogems and other useful resources.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg