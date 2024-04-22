Video Games

Genshin Impact: Clorinde arrives in update 4.7

Fontaine’s Champion Duelist is finally entering the arena

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse has revealed that Genshin Impact 4.7 will introduce Clorinde as a playable character. She’ll wield an Electro Vision and is depicted with a sword and pistol on her artwork, so she will likely be using a one-handed sword in combat and will rely on her pistol for her Elemental Skill – yet another fun and fresh combination to mix things up with.

Clorinde is Fontaine’s most accomplished and famous Champion Duelist and served Focalors as a guard from time to time. We’ve already met her a few times throughout the Fontaine story, establishing that she has a long-standing connection with Navia.

Clorinde is voiced by Crystal Lee and will most likely be a 5-Star character.

Here’s what the official description of Clorinde has to say about her:

“‘...Word to the wise, friend. The evidence against you is irrefutable. If you want to uphold your honor, atonement is an option. You could still do much good... There's no need to resort to a duel. I mean, your opponent is Clorinde. *That* Clorinde, you hear? Oh, for the love of the Fountain of Lucine... If you go up against her, you'll wind up without even the strength to confess your crimes!’ – A sincere letter that a certain wealthy merchant who had pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ received on the eve of a duel.”

“Disputes are a Mora a dozen in Fontaine, day in and day out. A playwright might accuse a fanatical reader of imitating their style and taking up a pen name too close to their own, to the point that even the newspapers could not distinguish the genuine article. A merchant might accuse a colleague of targeted, malicious, cutthroat competition, of not only constantly adjusting their prices, but of intentionally setting up shop directly opposite them... Ordinary disputes can be settled by Gardes rushing onto the scene, but there are always a minority of claimants who, thinking themselves most clever in their ulterior intent, will obstinately press for court proceedings just to get their name out there – and if their duel applications were to be approved, they might be famous indeed! 

“However, if some well-meaning neighbor were to tell them: ‘I've heard that the most recently rostered Champion Duelist is Miss Clorinde…’ These same clever folk would almost instantly be deflated of all their arrogant airs, like a Violetgold Angler Gull caught by the neck, and cease such prattle altogether. For all are well-acquainted with the name of the ‘mightiest’ Champion Duelist. Beneath her blade, all despicable deeds that aim to capitalize on mere fortune under the guise of decency will show their true colors – and she has never once known defeat in a duel. ‘...Ahem. Oh, uh... I suppose there's no need to go that far, is there?’ So does a clever person, very nearly hoisted by their own petard, flee the scene. And thus is another such altercation, undercut by ulteriority, discreetly dissipated.”

Clorinde’s debut will take place in update 4.7 along with Sigewinne and Sethos, though that is still six weeks away – version 4.6 with Arlecchino is set to take over the stage first.

