Genshin Impact: Sethos revealed for update 4.7
It’s been a while since the Sumeru roster in Genshin Impact has been expanded, but update 4.7 will add a new playable character from the region to the game with Sethos. An Electro Vision will aid him in combat and given his official artwork it looks like he’ll be a bow user.
Sethos has recently been teased in the trailer for update 4.6 and will play a major role in the next chapter of Cyno’s story quest. His voice actor has been revealed as Zeno Ronbinson, who plays Goh in the Pokémon Ultimate Journeys anime. In 2021, he won the Crunchyroll Anime Award for Best VA Performance (EN) for his work as Hawks in My Hero Academia.
Here’s what the official introduction has to say about his background:
“‘You shall have the dexterity of the fox and the agility of the flying serpent. The wisdom of Hermanubis shall also bestow its favor upon you. Your name shall be Sethos.’ – A divination from a Priest during a name-giving ceremony.
“Inexperienced travelers often find themselves trapped by the vast, boundless sea of sand. Were it not for the timely guidance of a kind soul, their journey of exploration might have come to an untimely end, cruelly cut short. Many of those who were lost and returned to their companions on the road all had the same name upon their lips: Sethos.
“A great sense of direction, enthusiastic and talkative... These are all common impressions among those who have been on the receiving end of Sethos's guidance. And it is quite true. As a desert-dweller, Sethos knows the paths between the various oases like the back of his hand, and his mastery of the techniques of navigation – such as using the sun's position to calculate direction – runs even deeper. As a personal interest, Sethos enjoys traveling by foot between desert and rainforest, and the navigational skills he's acquired are a product of his personal experiences doing so. As for being enthusiastic and talkative, by speaking with Eremites chance met on the road or listening to the fascinating anecdotes of hapless scholars rescued from swamp and marsh, not only can he broaden his knowledge and horizons, but also have a lot of fun. For Sethos, that is where the joy of the journey lies.
“Perhaps it is because of this personality of his, but regardless of locale, from desert to rainforest, he always has those he can regard as friends. One researcher he met at Caravan Ribat, who had developed a deep admiration for Sethos after being struck by his distinctive understanding of the Akademiya and its knowledge system, once even went so far as to suggest that Sethos sit the Akademiya's entrance exam. ‘Be a student at the Akademiya? It would be pretty fun to see how the Akademiya's teachings differ from what the old folks say back home. I'll consider it.’”
Sethos will arrive in the game alongside Clorinde and Sigewinne once update 4.6 with Arlecchino has run its course in around six weeks.