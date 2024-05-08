Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 achievements: all balloon locations
With Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2, we’ve finally reached the conclusion of the Penacony story arc and got another expansion to the Planet of Festivities with three new areas that can be explored. As has been the case with all regions of Penacony so far, each contains one hidden ballon that can be popped for an achievement and five Stellar Jade, the crucial in-game currency for pulls.
In version 2.2, players can earn the achievements Elysian Balloon, Second Balloon Eruption, and A Post-Balloon Odyssey by finding and popping the peculiar Boss Stone Balloons in Dreamflux Reef, Scorchsand Audition Venue, and Penacony Grand Theater. You can find all balloon-related achievement locations in Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 below.
Honkai: Star Rail – Elysian Balloon location
Take the public transport found in Dreamflix Reef to the "Rooftop" location and look out towards the North. You'll find a blue balloon floating below the distant shape of the Grand Theater, as shown in the cover image. Any character with decent range such as Bronya or Topaz will be able to reach it.
Honkai: Star Rail – Second Balloon Eruption location
This balloon is basically hidden under your nose: Look down on your left side when you go to the first Audition Shuttle in the Scorchsand Audition Venue. It will float right below the gangway, ready to be popped by any ranged character.
Honkai: Star Rail – A Post-Balloon Odyssey location
For the final balloon achievement in Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 you'll need to head to the Grand Theater after finishing the main story. You'll want to talk to a NPC named Aymille in the VIP room on the building's eastern wing to gain access to a different Dreamscape through the floating painting in this lounge.
Advance through the Dreamscape until you find yourself in the position shown above, then look below: You'll find a balloon floating in the distance.
Most characters won't be able to reach this balloon, no matter how hard they try. However, Natasha and her mighty grenade launcher can hit it with ease, thanks to the natural drop of the missile she's firing. Just stand a little away from the edge, as shown above, and aim for the balloon with a regular attack.