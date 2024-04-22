Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream – start times and where to watch

Check out when the preview for the upcoming version is running

It’s almost time for the grand finale of the ongoing Penacony story arc in Honkai: Star Rail with update 2.2 creeping ever closer – and HoYoverse will provide more details on what awaits the Trailblazer and their friends at the story’s climax in the newly announced Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream.

After two special broadcasts hosted by the developers themselves, who gave some amazing insights into their thoughts, it’s time for Owlbert to return as a host. He’ll be joined by Arryn Zech as Black Swan, Camden Sutkowski as Aventurine, and Alice Himora as Robin, who’ll spill the beans on what there is to know about version 2.2, titled Then Wake to Weep.

Here’s where and when you can catch the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream: start time

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream will take place on April 26, 2024, at 4:30am PT. Here is what that means for your timezone:

  • 4:30am PT
  • 6:30am CT
  • 7:30am ET
  • 12:30pm BST
  • 1:30pm CEST
  • 5pm IST
  • 7:30pm CST
  • 8:30pm KST/JST
  • 9:30pm AEST
  • 11:30pm NZST

Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream: where to watch

You can watch the Honkai: Star Rail special program on Twitch or YouTube simultaneously, with the VOD being available on YouTube later on in case you can’t watch it live.

Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 livestream: what to expect

Then Wake to Weep will continue the storyline on Penacony, which ended with not just one, but a couple of cliffhangers: Sam revealed her true identity as Firefly to Trailblazer, Aventurine’s plan of infiltrating “the other side” of Penacony succeeded (with him being presumed dead), Gallagher confronting Sunday, and the IPC’s crew around Topaz and Jade initiating their takeover. There is also the impending arrival of Boothill, who wants to kill Acheron, and Black Swan’s investigation of her. Tons of threads are still open as the hunt for the Watchmaker’s Legacy heats up.

In terms of new characters, players can look forward to Robin and Boothill joining the roster. They will arrive alongside the usual complement of 4-Star characters, Light Cones, and two rerun banners.

Can Penacony become even more peak? We’ll find out very soon.

