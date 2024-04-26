Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 – release date, codes, and events
The Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 details are out and it looks like players will once again get to experience a version of the anime space opera RPG that’s overflowing with great content – Trailblazers can explore new map areas on Penacony, get three brand-new characters, fresh Light Cones, and finally solve the mysteries of Penacony in the climax of the ongoing story arc.
Oh, and HoYoverse being HoYoverse means that a certain idol character isn’t just becoming playable, she’ll release an entire music album to celebrate.
Here’s everything you need to know about Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2, titled Then Wake to Weep.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 – release date, trailer, and codes
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 is set for release on May 8, 2024, and will last for six weeks before making way for version 2.3. It'll be available on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android. You can find the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 trailer on YouTube for a taste of what’s to come.
Here are all Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes from the update 2.2 livestream:
- RSKSYP646TR3 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4
- BT3BG67LPS9X – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5
- VSKTGNPMNBRB – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000
Redeem these quickly through the official website, as they’ll only be viable until April 27, 2024.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 – story, characters, and map areas
Version 2.2 brings the exciting conclusion to Penacony’s ongoing story with the new Trailblaze Mission “The Fool Always Rings Twice” – what’s up with the Watchmaker’s Legacy? What are Sunday and Gallagher planning? What did Robin do all this time? Will Black Swan and Boothill actually eliminate Acheron? How does the Trailblazer get their cool hat? All will be revealed.
This chapter of the adventure will lead players to three new areas of Penacony: Dreamflux Reef, a barren region deep within the dream, the SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue, and the heart of Penacony’s entertainment industry, the Penacony Grand Theater.
Waiting in the Grand Theater is a new boss, called Harmonious Choir: The Great Septimus, who will be available as an Echo of War challenge afterwards. It will yield the Lost Echo of the Shared Wish Advanced Trace Material, which is needed for Boothill.
A new Stagnant Shadow and Crimson Calyx make their way into the game as well: Players can get the IPC Work Permit from the Stagnant Shadow (Clock Studios Theme Park), which is used to upgrade Physical Type characters – Boothill once again being the first. More Boothill material is found in the Crimson Calyx (SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue), which yields Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, and Countertemporal Shot – new Trace Materials for followers of The Hunt.
Players can add three new characters to their roster in update 2.2 – Robin and Boothill will be on the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 banners, while the Trailblazer (The Harmony) will – likely – become available through the story, as happened with Trailblazer (The Preservation) at the climax of the Belobog story. Alongside Robin and Boothill’s signature Light Cones, a new 4-Star Light Cone of The Nihility, Boundless Choreo, will be available.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 – events
Accompanying the update is an array of new in-game events. Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir deals with the aftermath of Acheron unleashing her power against Aventurine. Trailblazers must help the theme park to get the necessary funds for all repairs by editing movies and attracting more visitors. As a reward, the exclusive, free 4-Star Light Cone, For Tomorrow’s Journey, is up for grabs. It will offer bonuses for followers of The Harmony.
The Legend of Galactic Baseballer is a little RPG made by none other than Giovanni, the Masked Fool we’ve already met on Belobog while playing Pokém- uhm, Aetherium Wars. Players will get to upgrade their capabilities over time to defeat powerful enemies.
All About Boothill explores the stories that have sprung up around the Galaxy Ranger, who treads the fine line between bringing criminals to justice and being one himself.
Gift of Odyssey, everyone’s favorite login event, is back with ten free limited banner pulls. Finally, Planar Fissure and Garden of Plenty provide you with double drops for Planar Ornaments and Calyxes, respectively.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 – Robin album release and concert
HoYoverse wouldn’t be HoYoverse if it didn’t use the opportunity of releasing a character that’s a singer to release a whole music album. On May 9, 2024, Robin’s album “Inside” will be released, containing three songs:
- If I Can Stop One Heart From Breaking
- Sway to My Beat in Cosmos
- Hope Is the Thing With Feathers
An additional song can be unlocked in update 2.3 – mysterious! Speaking of musical events – on May 1, 2024, the Honkai: Star Rail Concert will be streamed live on YouTube.