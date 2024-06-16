Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – release time and maintenance details
Update 2.3 for Honkai: Star Rail is launching this week, closing the Penacony story that’s been at the heart of the RPG ever since version 2.0. You can check out the Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 banners and Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 overview for more detailed information on what exactly the version has in store when it comes to new characters and content.
Table of Contents
As usual, the Honkai: Star Rail servers will go down for a handful of hours while the update is being deployed and standard maintenance work is getting done. Players can expect to receive compensation for the downtime, which will arrive in their in-game mailbox after the servers are online once again – so be sure to check your mail, as those 300 Stellar Jades could make the difference on your Firefly and Jade pulls.
Here are all the details on the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 start and server downtime.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – server downtime
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are scheduled to go offline on June 19, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 2.3. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- June 18, 3pm PT
- June 18, 5pm CT
- June 18, 6pm ET
- June 18, 11pm BST
- June 19, 12am CEST
- June 19, 3:30am IST
- June 19, 6am CST
- June 19, 7am KST/JST
- June 19, 8am AEST
- June 19, 10am NZST
The Honkai: Star Rail servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of five hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start diving into update 2.3’s additions.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – release time
Usually, HoYoverse doesn’t need any more time than the scheduled five hours, so here’s when Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 should be available in your timezone if all goes according to plan:
- June 18, 8pm PT
- June 18, 10pm CT
- June 18, 11pm ET
- June 19, 4am BST
- June 19, 5am CEST
- June 19, 8:30am IST
- June 19, 11am CST
- June 19, 12pm KST/JST
- June 19, 1pm AEST
- June 19, 3pm NZST
Each hour of server downtime will be compensated with 60 Stellar Jades for free, so a total of 300 of the in-game currency is on the table for the standard procedure. In case maintenance takes longer or bugs that impacted the player experience in the previous version have been discovered, additional compensation will be headed your way.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – preload
You can already preload Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 on PC, iOS, and Android right now – this will allow you to download a majority of the files needed to update the game well ahead of time, enabling you to dive into the game earlier when update 2.3 is available. Preload is not available on PS5, so users playing on console will need to remain a little more patient.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.3 – download size
The download size for updates in HoYoverse games varies depending on the device you play on as well as the language packages you have installed. Make sure to have extra space on your device beyond the sheer download size, as the game will temporarily need some additional free storage to unpack all the data before installing the update. We’ll add the size of the download here once it’s known.