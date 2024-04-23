Video Games

LEGO Fortnite: how to tame animals

How to tame animals in LEGO Fortnite and farm them for resources

Ryan Woodrow

Pigs are a new part of the large LEGO Fortnite update
Pigs are a new part of the large LEGO Fortnite update / Epic Games

With the LEGO Fortnite v29.30 update, you’re now able to tame four of the farm animals you can find out in the wild and bring them home to produce resources for you and your village. However, there are a few things you need to do before an animal will be willing to stick around. We’ll explain how to tame animals in LEGO Fortnite so you can grow your village bigger and better than ever before.

If you want to know everything that’s new in the latest update, check out our LEGO Fortnite v29.30 patch notes for more.

Construct an Animal House – LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite Animal House
Your animals will need an Animal House to live in / Epic Games

An Animal House is a simple structure that you can build quite easily in LEGO Fortnite. To unlock it all you need to do is upgrade your village to Level 2. If you need help with that, check out our guide on how to upgrade your village in LEGO Fortnite. Note that you will need one Animal House for each animal you want to recruit, so be sure to build a couple if you’re looking to fill out your ranks.

Feed them an Animal Treat – LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite feeding a sheep a treat
Animal Treats will get any farm animal to follow you / Epic Games

Once you’ve built your first Animal House you’ll unlock the recipe for an Animal Treat. Once you find your desired animal, feed it a treat and it will start to follow you wherever you go. Be careful as your journey though, as getting attacked by monsters or falling from a great height will spook the animal and cause it to start running, although feeding it another treat will usually calm it down.

Assign them to a house – LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite pig in an Aimal House
Build it a house and give it a treat and it's yours to keep / Epic Games

Once you’ve brought them all the way home, interact with the Animal House to assign them to it. Note that this will take up a spot in your village, so you can only keep a limited number of animals at once.

From here all you have to do is treat them well with feeding and petting to get them to drop their associated resource.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg