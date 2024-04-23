LEGO Fortnite: how to tame animals
With the LEGO Fortnite v29.30 update, you’re now able to tame four of the farm animals you can find out in the wild and bring them home to produce resources for you and your village. However, there are a few things you need to do before an animal will be willing to stick around. We’ll explain how to tame animals in LEGO Fortnite so you can grow your village bigger and better than ever before.
If you want to know everything that’s new in the latest update, check out our LEGO Fortnite v29.30 patch notes for more.
Construct an Animal House – LEGO Fortnite
An Animal House is a simple structure that you can build quite easily in LEGO Fortnite. To unlock it all you need to do is upgrade your village to Level 2. If you need help with that, check out our guide on how to upgrade your village in LEGO Fortnite. Note that you will need one Animal House for each animal you want to recruit, so be sure to build a couple if you’re looking to fill out your ranks.
Feed them an Animal Treat – LEGO Fortnite
Once you’ve built your first Animal House you’ll unlock the recipe for an Animal Treat. Once you find your desired animal, feed it a treat and it will start to follow you wherever you go. Be careful as your journey though, as getting attacked by monsters or falling from a great height will spook the animal and cause it to start running, although feeding it another treat will usually calm it down.
Assign them to a house – LEGO Fortnite
Once you’ve brought them all the way home, interact with the Animal House to assign them to it. Note that this will take up a spot in your village, so you can only keep a limited number of animals at once.
From here all you have to do is treat them well with feeding and petting to get them to drop their associated resource.