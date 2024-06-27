Video Games

Palworld: how to beat Saya and Selyne

How to beat the Saya and Selyne Tower Boss in Palworld

Ryan Woodrow

Saya and Selyne
Saya and Selyne / Pocketpair

With a new island in the Palworld Sakurajima update comes a new hostile faction and a new Tower Boss to take down. You may think that the toughest challenges in the game have already been defeated, but Saya and the brand-new Pal Selyne beg to differ. Like any Tower Boss these can be tricky to take down, especially on your own, so we’re here to help.

Here’s our guide on how to defeat Saya and Selyne in Palworld. Plus, if you like the look of Selyne and want one for yourself, check out our guide on how to catch Selyne in Palworld.

Bring a strong Dragon-type Pal

Palworld Jetragon
Jetragon / Pocketpair

Starting with the basics, Selyne is a Dark-type Pal, meaning that Dragons are the type to bring to deal super-effective damage. This makes Pokémon like Chillet, Quivern, and Jetragon perfect picks, so give our guide on how to catch Jetragon in Palworld a look if you don’t already have one.

That said, this update added another Dragon-type that is arguably more powerful than Jetragon – Blazamut Ryu – who you can fight and catch as a new raid boss.

Keep your distance

Like with all Tower Bosses, they have some extremely powerful attacks that come in short range. If you’re unfortunate enough to be in the way of one of these attacks you’ll probably get one shot.

Selyne is extra dangerous though, as they have large AOE attacks that shoot projectiles off in all directions. Staying far away is still the best option here, as it will give you more time to react to what’s coming at you.

Use your Pals as a distraction

A new Palworld Pal and boss sitting on a crescent moon
Saya and Selyne / PocketPair

The less Saya and Selyne are focusing their attacks on you, the better. A Pal like Jetragon and Blazamut Ryu will be able to hold their own against the boss for a while as long as they’re at the appropriate level. This is perfect for letting you sit back and unleash powerful ranged attacks with your guns and explosives without having to worry about dodging attacks.

Bring special Pal abilities

As well as Dragon-type Pals, you should bring Pals that have powerful offensive abilities. Grizzbolt’s minigun or Relaxurus’ missile launcher are perfect ways to deal out a huge chunk of damage very quickly as well as save you some precious ammo.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides