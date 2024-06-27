Palworld: how to beat Saya and Selyne
With a new island in the Palworld Sakurajima update comes a new hostile faction and a new Tower Boss to take down. You may think that the toughest challenges in the game have already been defeated, but Saya and the brand-new Pal Selyne beg to differ. Like any Tower Boss these can be tricky to take down, especially on your own, so we’re here to help.
Here’s our guide on how to defeat Saya and Selyne in Palworld. Plus, if you like the look of Selyne and want one for yourself, check out our guide on how to catch Selyne in Palworld.
Bring a strong Dragon-type Pal
Starting with the basics, Selyne is a Dark-type Pal, meaning that Dragons are the type to bring to deal super-effective damage. This makes Pokémon like Chillet, Quivern, and Jetragon perfect picks, so give our guide on how to catch Jetragon in Palworld a look if you don’t already have one.
That said, this update added another Dragon-type that is arguably more powerful than Jetragon – Blazamut Ryu – who you can fight and catch as a new raid boss.
Keep your distance
Like with all Tower Bosses, they have some extremely powerful attacks that come in short range. If you’re unfortunate enough to be in the way of one of these attacks you’ll probably get one shot.
Selyne is extra dangerous though, as they have large AOE attacks that shoot projectiles off in all directions. Staying far away is still the best option here, as it will give you more time to react to what’s coming at you.
Use your Pals as a distraction
The less Saya and Selyne are focusing their attacks on you, the better. A Pal like Jetragon and Blazamut Ryu will be able to hold their own against the boss for a while as long as they’re at the appropriate level. This is perfect for letting you sit back and unleash powerful ranged attacks with your guns and explosives without having to worry about dodging attacks.
Bring special Pal abilities
As well as Dragon-type Pals, you should bring Pals that have powerful offensive abilities. Grizzbolt’s minigun or Relaxurus’ missile launcher are perfect ways to deal out a huge chunk of damage very quickly as well as save you some precious ammo.