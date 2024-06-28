Palworld: how to summon and defeat the Blazamut Ryu raid
A new raid has been added to Palworld in its latest update, and it’s proving the toughest challenge in Palworld to date. Raids work slightly differently to Tower Bosses or Alpha encounters, as you can summon them in your base, letting all the Pals in your base fight alongside you. However, to balance this, the raid bosses have massive health bars and powerful AoE attacks.
We’ll explain how to start this Blazamut Ryu raid, how to defeat it, and how to get a Blazamut Ryu of your own after the fact. Make sure you check out our full Palworld Sakurajima update patch notes for more information on what’s new in the game.
Table of Contents
How to summon the Blazamut Ryu raid in Palworld
First things first, you need to unlock the Summoning Altar, which is an Ancient Tech that you can unlock on the tech tree. Now, set up a base somewhere in a wide open space – do not use your main base, as it will get destroyed in the raid. Ideally, the Summoning Altar will be the only building you place in the base you use for the raid.
Now you need to craft the Blazamut Ryu Summoning Slab, which is done by crafting together four fragments that you can only get from completing the generative dungeons on Sakurajima Island – that’s the new island added in this update.
Once you have it, place the slab in the Summing Altar and – once you’re ready to fight – activate it.
How to defeat Blazamut Ryu in Palworld
The normal version of this raid is Level 55 and has just over 500k health, which is more than any other enemy in the game. Thankfully, if you’re at an equally high level (and base level) you will be able to summon a lot of Pals to aid you in this fight.
As a Dragon and Fire-type Pal, Water is your best bet, and you can really easily gather a lot of Level 50 Jormuntides by farming the two spots where it appears as an Alpha Boss. Fill every possible slot with a Jormuntide and ideally have some in reserve in case they get knocked out too. Then the strategy is to keep your distance and let your Pals do the work, although you can help with any weaponry you have at your disposal.
However, it’s not quite that simple. Once Blazamut drops to 1HP it changes. It becomes Electric-type, making it super-effective against all the Water-type Pals, and regenerates roughly one-third of its health. Here you’ll need to quickly switch out all the Jormuntides for another set of powerful attackers. A Ground-type like Anubis would be ideal, but really you should be able to take on this final phase with any strong Pals that aren’t Water-type.
How to catch Blazamut Ryu in Palworld
Unlike most other Pals, you cannot catch a raid boss. Instead, upon defeating Blazamut Ryu you will get a Huge Dragon Egg in your inventory, and if you put it in an incubator for long enough, it will eventually hatch into a Blazamut Ryu of your very own.