Palworld: how to get Crude Oil for Plasteel
The next tier of technology has been unlocked in the Palworld Sakurajima update, and we’re finally moving away from smelting metals and moving into creating things more advanced. Plasteel is a vital late-game resource that’s required for a lot of the new armor and weapons, so you’ll want to set up a base that produces it en masse.
We’ve put together this guide to tell you how to harvest Crude Oil and how to turn it into Plasteel so you can thrive with the new technology. For a full rundown of all the new content, check out our Palworld Sakurajima update patch notes.
Table of Contents
How to harvest Crude Oil in Palworld
Crude Oil is found in the ground. You’ll know you’re at a spot to harvest it when you see a black splodge coming out of the ground. They’re most common in the frozen biome, but there are some on the new Sakurajima island as well.
To get harvesting you’ll need to build the Crude Oil Extractor, a machine you unlock on Level 50 of the tech tree, it costs 250 Pal Metal Ingots and 50 Circuit Boards. Once you’ve built it, set up a base in the area and build a Power Generator to power the extractor. Place the extractor over the dark blob to start pulling the oil from the ground.
The other way to get a bunch of Crude Oil is to head over to the new Oil Rig Stronghold. It’s extremely dangerous if you’re not a high level, but you can loot a fair bit of Crude Oil there. On top of that, both Sootseer and Kikit drop Crude Oil when killed or caught.
How to make Plasteel in Palworld
Once you have the Crude Oil, you’re ready to turn it into Plasteel. Set up an Electric Furnace – unlocked at Level 46 on the tech tree – and have a Kindling Pal ready to go. To make Plasteel you’ll need the following ingredients:
- 5 Crude Oil
- 5 Paldium Fragments
- 10 Ore