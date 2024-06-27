Palworld: how to catch Xenovader and Xenogard
Among the many new Pals added in the latest Palworld update come creatures that are not of the world we’ve come to know. Three of the 24 new Pals in this update are extraterrestrial in origin, and that means you can only catch them under narrow circumstances. Two of these Pals are Xenovader and Xenogard, who stand as some of the cooler-looking Pals in the entire Paldeck.
In this guide we’ll explain how to find and catch these rare Pals, so you can put them to use and fill up your deck. If you want to know what other strange new creatures exist in this update, check out our guide on every new Pal in the Palworld Sakurajima update.
How to catch Xenovader and Xenogard in Palworld
Xenovader and Xenogard only spawn from the meteor event which has been added in this update. At a random time, somewhere near wherever the player is currently standing, a meteor shower has a chance to appear, during which a meteor will slam into the ground.
If one of these happens, you will hear an audio cue and a marker will appear on your map marking its location. Note that a Meteor event cannot spawn if a Supply Drop event is happening instead.
As long as the meteor lands anywhere except the new Sakurajima island, it will spawn a small group of Xenovaders alongside it which can be battled and captured. However, it’s likely that a group of hostile NPCs from the island’s associated faction will also be there, attacking the Xenovaders.
However, on rare occasions, instead of Xenovaders, one massive Xenogard will spawn instead as an Alpha Pal. It will have a lot of health so you need to come prepared. Xenogards are Dragon-type, so an Ice-type Pal will help take them out quickly.
If you want to catch the final space Pal in Palworld, check out our guide on how to catch Selyne in Palworld.