Palworld: Every new Pal added in the Sakurajima update
Palworld’s Sakurajima update has added a huge amount of new content to the game, like bosses, weapons, islands, and more. However, one of the most exciting new features is easily the Pals themselves. If you want to know all the details of this update check out our full Palworld Sakurajima update patch notes, but we’re just here to talk about the Pals.
In total 14 new Pals and 10 new Fusion Pals have been added and they all bring something unique to the table.
All new regular Pals in the Palworld update
Paldeck Number
Name
Type
Skills
113
Selyne
Dark & Neutral
Handiwork Lv 3
114
Croajiro
Water
Handiwork Lv 1
115
Lullu
Grass
Planting Lv 2
116
Shroomer
Grass
Planting Lv 2
117
Kikit
Ground
Mining Lv 1
118
Sootseer
Fire & Dark
Kindling Lv 3
119
Prixter
Ground & Dark
Lumbering Lv 3
120
Knocklem
Ground
Transporting Lv 4
121
Yakumo
Neutral
Gathering Lv 2
122
Dogen
Neutral
Handiwork Lv 3
123
Dazemu
Ground
Gathering Lv 2
124
Mimog
Neutral
Gathering Lv 1
125
Xenovader
Dark
Lumbering Lv 2
126
Xenogard
Dragon
Mining Lv 3
All new Fusion Pals in the Palworld update
Paldeck Number
Name
Type
Skills
49B
Goriat Terra
Ground
Handiwork Lv 1
55B
Chillet Ignis
Fire & Dragon
Kinding Lv 2
72B
Bushi Noct
Fire & Dark
Kindling Lv 2
75B
Katress Ignis
Fire & Dark
Kindling Lv 2
76B
Wixen Noct
Fire & Dark
Kindling Lv 2
95B
Quivern Botan
Grass & Dragon
Planting Lv 2
96B
Blazamut Ryu
Fire & Dragon
Kindling Lv 3
97B
Helzephyr Lux
Electric & Dark
Transoirting Lv 3
99B
Menasting Terra
Ground
Lumbering Lv 2
116B
Shroomer Noct
Grass & Dark
Planting Lv 2