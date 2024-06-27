Video Games

Palworld: Every new Pal added in the Sakurajima update

Full list of all 24 new Pals added to Palworld in the Sakurajima update

Chillet Ignis
Chillet Ignis / Pocketpair

Palworld’s Sakurajima update has added a huge amount of new content to the game, like bosses, weapons, islands, and more. However, one of the most exciting new features is easily the Pals themselves. If you want to know all the details of this update check out our full Palworld Sakurajima update patch notes, but we’re just here to talk about the Pals.

In total 14 new Pals and 10 new Fusion Pals have been added and they all bring something unique to the table.

Table of Contents

  1. All new regular Pals in the Palworld update
  2. All new Fusion Pals in the Palworld update

All new regular Pals in the Palworld update

Palworld new Pal
Sootseer / Pocketpair

Paldeck Number

Name

Type

Skills

113

Selyne

Dark & Neutral

Handiwork Lv 3
Medicine Lv 3
Transporting Lv 3

114

Croajiro

Water

Handiwork Lv 1
Transporting Lv 1
Watering Lv 1
Gathering Lv 1

115

Lullu

Grass

Planting Lv 2
Handiwork Lv 2
Madicine Lv 2
Gathering Lv 1

116

Shroomer

Grass

Planting Lv 2
Handiwork Lv 1
Lumbering Lv 2
Gathering Lv 2

117

Kikit

Ground

Mining Lv 1

118

Sootseer

Fire & Dark

Kindling Lv 3
Handiwork Lv 2
Gathering Lv 1
Mining Lv 2
Farming Lv 1

119

Prixter

Ground & Dark

Lumbering Lv 3
Medicine Lv 1
Gathering Lv 1

120

Knocklem

Ground

Transporting Lv 4
Gathering Lv 3
Mining Lv 3

121

Yakumo

Neutral

Gathering Lv 2

122

Dogen

Neutral

Handiwork Lv 3
Lumbering Lv 2
Medicine Lv 1
Transporting Lv 2
Gathering Lv 2

123

Dazemu

Ground

Gathering Lv 2

124

Mimog

Neutral

Gathering Lv 1

125

Xenovader

Dark

Lumbering Lv 2
Transporting Lv 2

126

Xenogard

Dragon

Mining Lv 3

All new Fusion Pals in the Palworld update

Palworld Quivern Botan
Quivern Botan / Pocketpair

Paldeck Number

Name

Type

Skills

49B

Goriat Terra

Ground

Handiwork Lv 1
Transporting Lv 3
Mining Lv 2

55B

Chillet Ignis

Fire & Dragon

Kinding Lv 2
Gathering Lv 1

72B

Bushi Noct

Fire & Dark

Kindling Lv 2
Handiwork Lv 1
Lumbering Lv 3
Transporting Lv 2
Gathering Lv 1

75B

Katress Ignis

Fire & Dark

Kindling Lv 2
Handiwork Lv 2
Medicine Lv 2
Transporting Lv 2

76B

Wixen Noct

Fire & Dark

Kindling Lv 2
Handiwork Lv 3
Transporting Lv 2

95B

Quivern Botan

Grass & Dragon

Planting Lv 2
Handiwork Lv 2
Transporting Lv 3
Gathering Lv 2
Mining Lv 2

96B

Blazamut Ryu

Fire & Dragon

Kindling Lv 3
Mining Lv 4

97B

Helzephyr Lux

Electric & Dark

Transoirting Lv 3
Electricity Lv 3

99B

Menasting Terra

Ground

Lumbering Lv 2
Mining Lv 3

116B

Shroomer Noct

Grass & Dark

Planting Lv 2
Handiwork Lv 1
Lumbering Lv 2
Gathering Lv 2

