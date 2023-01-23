Skip to main content
Pokémon Go’s Crackling Voltage event debuts two new Shiny versions

Team GO Rocket returns as well
Niantic

Details have been announced for Pokémon Go’s Crackling Voltage event, which includes the debuts of two fresh Shiny Pokémon variants. For the first time, players will be able to catch a Shiny Helioptile as well as a Shiny Tapu Koko.

One of the guardian deities of the Alola region, Tapu Koko and its fellow Legendaries have been introduced to the game last year.

Crackling Voltage also features the return of Giovanni and his stooges Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra in a new Rocket Takeover. This time, Team GO Rocket’s diabolical leader has enslaved Registeel in its Shadow form.

Pokémon Go Crackling Voltage start time

Pokémon Go’s Crackling Voltage event begins on January 27, 2023, at 10am and runs until February 5, 2023, at 11:59pm local time.

The Rocket Takeover sub-event starts on February 1, 2023, at 12am local time and remains active until Crackling Voltage ends.

Pokémon Go Crackling Voltage bonuses

Crackling Voltage is relatively stingy when it comes to bonuses, merely featuring an enlarged chance of getting a Shiny Helioptile out of 1-Star Raids and 7 km Eggs.

The Rocket Takeover sub-event makes Team GO Rocket appear more frequently in balloons and at PokéStops. It also enabled you to use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Pokémon Go Crackling Voltage spawns

Wild encounters

  • Ekans(s)
  • Magnemite(s)
  • Grimer(s)
  • Electrike(s)
  • Stunky
  • Blitzle(s)
  • Ferroseed(s)
  • Helioptile(s)
  • Grubbin
  • Beldum(s)
  • Dedenne(s)

Pokémon marked with (s) can be found in the rare Shiny version.

1-Star Raids

  • Alolan Grimer(s)
  • Shinx(s)
  • Bronzor(s)
  • Klink(s)
  • Helioptile(s)

3-Star Raids

  • Venomoth
  • Galarian Weezing(s)
  • Jolteon
  • Mawile(s)

5-Star Raids

  • Tapu Koko(s)
  • Registeel(s)

Registeel will replace Tapu Koko on February 1, 2023, at 10am local time.

Mega Raids

  • Mega Aerodactyl(s)
  • Mega Gengar(s)

Mega Gengar will replace Mega Aerodactyl on February 1, 2023, at 10am local time.

7 km Eggs

  • Alolan Sandshrew(s)
  • Skarmory(s)
  • Blitzle(s)
  • Stunfisk
  • Galarian Stunfisk(s)
  • Helioptile(s)
  • Dedenne(s)

Field Research encounters

  • Voltorb(s)
  • Hisuian Voltorb(s)
  • Plusle(s)
  • Minun(s)
  • Emolga
  • Helioptile(s)

12 km Eggs

  • Larvitar(s)
  • Absol(s)
  • Skorupi(s)
  • Sandile
  • Scraggy
  • Pawniard(s)
  • Vullaby(s)
  • Deino(s)
  • Pancham
  • Skrelp
  • Salandit

The pool of Pokémon available from 12 km Eggs changes at the start of the Rocket Takeover, not at the beginning of Crackling Voltage.

For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids as well as our weekly event calendar.

