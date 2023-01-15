Skip to main content
This Week in Pokémon Go: January 16-22, 2023

Lunar New Year, Community Day Classic, and more coming up
Niantic

Another week’s gone by and we’re at the halfway point of the first month of 2023 already.

Pokémon Go, of course, hasn’t really taken a break at the start of the year and continues with its relentless string of in-game events, a constant rhythm that seems to never change.

Find out what’s going in Pokémon Go between January 16 and 22, 2023, in our weekly preview to ensure you’re not missing out on anything.

Spotlight Hour: Seedot

When? Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 6 to 7pm local time

Spotlight Hours increase the spawn rate of one particular Pokémon for an hour each Tuesday evening, which makes it easier for players to farm the species’ candy. Seedot is not the most exciting monster ever, but its evolution, Shiftry, is sometimes relevant in limited PvP formats.

You can also profit from a bonus during the event with double XP for catching Pokémon.

Raid Hour: Regice

When? Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 6 to 7pm local time

Raid Hours guarantee the current boss of 5-Star Raids to show up at every Gym for their duration, enabling players to form large groups and defeat several bosses in quick succession. This is one of the most reliable ways of farming candy for Legendary Pokémon.

Regice is a strong PvP Pokémon and is currently available as a Shiny version, though both forms are quite hard to distinguish with this icy monster.

Lunar New Year 2023

When? Thursday, January 19, 2023, 10am local time

Lunar New Year features several bonuses revolving around luck, as you have a higher chance of gaining Lucky Pokémon during trades and making Lucky Friends.

Since it’s the Year of the Rabbit, long-eared Pokémon are prominently featured during the event in tandem with the usual Fire-types. You can find out all the details in our overview for Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023.

GO Battle League: Great League and Weather Cup

When? Thursday, January 19, 2023, 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET

GO Battle League changes disciplines every Thursday, with Great League and Weather Cup: Great League Edition taking over. Ultra League and Master League, the two other open formats aside from Great League, make way for now.

Weather Cup: Great League Edition features a competition point (CP) limit of 1,500 CP. Also, only Pokémon of the Fire-, Water-, Ice-, and Rock-types may participate.

Community Day Classic: Larvitar

When? Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2 to 5pm local time

Larvitar is featured in this month’s Community Day Classic, which includes a higher chance to encounter the Shiny version as well as an exclusive move for Tyranitar, if you manage to evolve this Godzilla-like monster in time. For more information, check out our overview for Larvitar Community Day Classic.

