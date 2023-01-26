Pokémon Go Electric Cup: Best Pokémon

Prepare to be shocked as Electric Cup joins Pokémon Go’s Battle League from January 26 to February 2, 2023, at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET as an available discipline.

Electric Cup is a limited format, which means that you’ll need to know about a few special rules, which differentiate this tournament from open formats like Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.

The upper limit for competition points (CP) in Electric Cup is 1,500 CP, equal to Great League’s limit. As the title of this competition suggests, you may only use Electric-type Pokémon in your teams. There are also four outright bans to consider, for you’re not allowed to field Stunfisk, Charjabug, Heliolisk, and Vikavolt.

We have collected all the best Pokémon for Electric Cup in Pokémon Go based on statistics and simulations provided by PvPoke.com, so you don’t have to worry about figuring out the meta.

Pokémon Go Electric Cup: Best Leads

You’ll want one of these Pokémon to open up the battle on your side. Their aggressiveness puts pressure on your opponent right from the beginning, while they are tough enough to survive a bit of punishment. This gives you time to think over your next steps and might give you an advantage in a battle of attrition. Ideally, of course, you achieve a quick first knockout.

Shadow Luxray (Hidden Power (Ground), Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs) Togedemaru (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Fell Stinger) Manectric(S) (Snarl, Overheat, Psychic Fangs) Alolan Geodude(XL) (Rock Throw, Rock Slide, Rock Tomb) Galvantula (Fury Cutter, Lunge, Energy Ball) Alolan Graveler (Rock Throw, Stone Edge, Rock Blast) Minun (Quick Attack, Grass Knot, Discharge) Lanturn (Water Gun, Surf, Thunderbolt) Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge, Rock Blast) Magnezone(S) (Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot)

Pokémon marked with (S) perform very similarly in their Shadow and regular versions. Pokémon marked with (XL) require Candy XL to reach their maximum potential.

Pokémon Go Electric Cup: Best Safe Switches

Should the initial pairing be to your disadvantage, you need to consider switching out your lead monster for another Pokémon. This is where Safe Switches come into play. They are either strong leads themselves or are specialized in countering some of the more popular members of that category. In any case, a switch will preserve your original lead to fight later on in the battle and perhaps force your opponent to also adapt their strategy on the fly, equalizing the battle once again.

Shadow Luxray (Hidden Power (Ground), Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs) Manectric(S) (Snarl, Overheat, Psychic Fangs) Lanturn (Water Gun, Surf, Thunderbolt) Minun (Quick Attack, Grass Knot, Discharge) Raichu (Thunder Shock, Skull Bash, Brick Break) Alolan Graveler (Rock Throw, Stone Edge, Rock Blast) Luxray (Hidden Power (Ground), Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs) Galvantula (Fury Cutter, Lunge, Energy Ball) Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge, Rock Blast) Electabuzz (Thunder Shock, Thunder Punch, Return)

Pokémon Go Electric Cup: Best Closers

Once no shields are left in play on either side, you’ll want to use one of these Pokémon. They are incredibly tough thanks to their high defense and plenty of useful resistances or can knock out an opponent in one blow with their powerful Charged Attack.

Electrode (Volt Switch, Foul Play, Hyper Beam) Galvantula (Fury Cutter, Lunge, Energy Ball) Dedenne (Tackle, Play Rough, Discharge) Hisuian Electrode (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Energy Ball) Lanturn (Water Gun, Surf, Thunderbolt) Togedemaru (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Fell Stinger) Shadow Electrode (Volt Switch, Foul Play, Hyper Beam) Minun (Quick Attack, Grass Knot, Discharge) Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball) Electabuzz (Thunder Shock, Thunder Punch, Return)

Pokémon Go Electric Cup: Best Attackers

If you’re left without shields while facing an opponent who still has that option available, these Pokémon are your best friends. They combine important resistances and powerful Fast Attacks to compensate for this disadvantage. For this reason, you rarely see Shadow forms in this role – they take more damage than their regular counterparts, making them a risky card to pull out at this stage of a match.

Lanturn (Water Gun, Surf, Thunderbolt) Pachirisu(XL) (Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Thunderbolt) Luxray(S) (Hidden Power (Ground), Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs) Minun (Quick Attack, Grass Knot, Discharge) Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge, Rock Blast) Alolan Graveler (Rock Throw, Stone Edge, Rock Blast) Luxio(XL)(S) (Bite, Wild Charge, Crunch) Alolan Geodude(XL) (Rock Throw, Rock Slide, Rock Tomb) Ampharos(S) (Volt Switch, Brutal Swing, Power Gem) Magnezone(S) (Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot)

Hidden Power (Ground) on Luxray truly is a powerful weapon in this format, where basically everything is vulnerable to Ground-type attacks. Minun is another big winner this time around, taking full advantage of a Quick Attack buff from the beginning of the current season. The Alolan Rock-types stand out as well, packing Charged Attacks that do well against everything but the handful of Steel-types this tournament has to offer – and they are super cheap to build as well.

For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids as well as our weekly event calendar.