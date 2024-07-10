Pokémon Go Necrozma Adventure Effects: all possible spawns
Adventure Effects, which have been introduced to Pokémon Go earlier this year with the Sinnoh Tour, are returning for Go Fest 2024: Just like Dialga (Origin Forme) and Palkia (Origin Forme), Necrozma (Dusk Mane) and Necrozma (Dawn Wings) can use their signature moves to trigger specific bonuses on the map.
Necrozma’s Adventure Effects are fairly simple and two-fold: For one, they change the time of day. Necrozma (Dusk Mane) using Sunsteel Strike causes daylight to appear for ten minutes, changing the Pokémon that spawn in your area to those usually appearing during the day and allowing you to evolve Pokémon that normally require daylight for their evolution. It’s the other way around for Necrozma (Dawn Wings) and Moongeist Beam, which lets the sun vanish and nighttime appear with all its consequences. Their second passive effect is that these Adventure Effects act like Incense, attracting certain Pokémon to your location.
Activating an Adventure Effect costs 3,000 Stardust and three Necrozma Candy. You can have these Adventure Effects running for up to two hours (paying the cost for every ten minutes) at a time and 24 hours in total.
Find all Pokémon spawning from the Necrozma Adventure Effects in Pokémon Go below.
Pokémon Go Necrozma Adventure Effects: Sunsteel Strike
- Pidgey
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Solrock
- Cottonee
- Helioptile
- Tyrunt
- Yungoos
- Rockruff
- Rockruff that can evolve into Lycanroc (Dusk Form)
- Fomantis
Pokémon Go Necrozma Adventure Effects: Moongeist Beam
- Alolan Rattata
- Clefairy
- Alolan Marowak
- Hoothoot
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Lunatone
- Munna
- Amaura
- Rockruff
- Rockruff that can evolve into Lycanroc (Dusk Form)
Keep in mind that Adventure Effects cannot be used simultaneously to other Adventure Effects, Incense, the Mystery Box, or the Coin Bag.
