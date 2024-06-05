Wuthering Waves: Aalto build and materials guide
Turn knowledge into power with the best Wuthering Waves Aalto build. This 4-Star Aero character can boost the damage dealt by Resonators of the same elemental type, though restrictions imposed by his kit hold him back a little.
His Resonance Skill, Shift Trick, creates a Mist Avatar that taunts nearby enemies. Its HP is based on Aalto’s current HP and it generates Mist Billets around itself, dealing Aero Damage. Additionally, this ability creates one field of Mist, which can be pushed forward by Basic Attack 4.
Aalto’s Resonance Liberation, Flower in the Mist, creates a Gate of Quandary in front of him. This deals Aero Damage and increases his Attack when bullets pass through it.
Whenever Aalto passes through Mist or the Gate of Quandary, his Forte Circuit allows him to enter the Mistcloak Dash state. In addition, bullets passing through Mist generate Mist Drops. When Aalto is in the Mistcloak Dash state, his movement speed increases and Mist Drops are consumed to generate Mist Missiles. These deal Aero Damage counted as Resonance Skill Damage.
His Inherent Skills guarantee a Critical Hit with his Heavy Attack periodically and allow him to recover Stamina in the Mistcloak Dash state, making it even more suited to hit-and-run attacks. Aalto’s Intro Skill is a simple attack, while his Outro Skill buffs the next Resonator’s Aero Damage.
Obtaining additional copies of Aalto allows you to fill up his Resonance Chain and further boost his power. Sequence Node 1 (S1) reduces his Resonance Skill’s cooldown, while S2 doubles the amount of HP his Mist Avatars have and grants him an Attack boost against taunted foes. S3 allows the Gate of Quandary to multiply bullets from Basic and Mid-air Attacks passing through it. S4 increases the damage of Mist Bullets and reduces the damage Aalto takes in the Mistcloak Dash state. S5 bolsters his Aero Damage in the Mistcloak Dash state and, finally, S6 makes his Resonance Liberation increase his Critical Rate and buffs the damage of Heavy Attacks passing through the Gate of Quandary.
Best Aalto weapons – Wuthering Waves
Aalto doesn’t have any particularly weird stat requirements. This combined with his position as a Hybrid character somewhere between DPS and Support make him a perfect user of Static Mist, a set of 5-Star pistols. Static Mist increases Energy Regeneration, which is especially valuable for his costly Resonance Liberation, provides a higher Critical Rate, and boosts the swapped-in Resonator’s Attack when its wielder is leaving the field.
Best Aalto weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Static Mist (5-Star)
- Undying Flame (4-Star)
- Cadenza (4-Star)
- Novaburst (4-Star)
- Thunderbolt (4-Star)
Best Aalto Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Aalto’s effectiveness is really dependent on his abilities, so it’s a good idea to opt for Moonlit Clouds as your Sonata Effect for the additional Energy Regeneration – plus, the Attack buff granted to the next character reinforces his role as a Hybrid character on your team. The Impermanence Heron is a great Main Echo choice for similar reasons: It deals damage, restores Energy, and contributes another Outro boon.
Aside from the usual fare of offensively-minded stats, it’s definitely worth reserving one 3 Cost Echo for Energy Regeneration. Aalto’s Resonance Liberation costs a ton of energy, so building this attribute up will pay dividends.
Best Aalto Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Moonlit Clouds (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Impermanence Heron
Best Echoes main stats for Aalto in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Aero Damage
- 3 Cost: Energy Regeneration
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Aalto in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Resonance Skill Damage
Best Aalto teams – Wuthering Waves
Aalto has some pretty good synergies with existing characters thanks to his Outro Skill, not to mention his unique and fun playstyle which is definitely worth trying out. Paradoxically, this style is completely undermined by his Resonance Liberation, which essentially forces him to stand still while shooting. This also makes him take up a whole lot of field time – overall, his package falls short when compared to most of his rivals.
- Jiyan (Main DPS), Aalto (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
You’ll definitely want to pair Aalto up with a Main DPS of the Aero variety, since this is the type he can buff with his Outro Skill. Both Jiyan and Jianxin benefit from his presence, but as explained in the previous paragraph, there are superior Hybrid characters to field alongside them. Verina is the optimal Support to complete the trio with Baizhi being her cheaper alternative.
Aalto ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Aalto has joined your team, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x4
- MF Howler Core x12
- HF Howler Core x12
- FF Howler Core x4
- Roaring Rock Fist x46
- Wintry Bell x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Howler Cores are a common material dropped by some of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Roaring Rock Fist can only be obtained from defeating Feilian Beringal under the Giant Banyan. Wintry Bell grows in the Tolling Stream and can be purchased in low quantities at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Aalto up, you’ll need to upgrade all of his skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x25
- MF Howler Core x28
- HF Howler Core x40
- FF Howler Core x57
- Impure Phlogiston x25
- Extracted Phlogiston x28
- Refined Phlogiston x55
- Flawless Phlogiston x67
- Monument Bell x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Impure Phlogiston and its variations can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Marigold Woods, which is accessible from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Monument Bell is a boss material dropped by the Bell-Borne Geochelone in the Tolling Stream, which is an area you need to head to anyways to find Wintry Bells.