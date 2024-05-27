Video Games

Wuthering Waves Wintry Bell locations guide

Find the ascension material for Sanhua, Yangyang, and Aalto

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves’ large open-world map is home to a variety of materials, which can be used for cooking, crafting, and upgrading Resonators. Getting all of your playable Wuthering Waves characters up to speed is one of the overarching goals of the game, as it allows you to take on the title’s toughest challenges.

Specific characters require certain materials found in the world to go through their ascension, which unlocks a higher maximum level. The Wintry Bell is one such resource and is used by three 4-Star characters: Sanhua, the taciturn bodyguard of Jinzhou’s Magistrate, the outrider Yangyang, and information broker Aalto. 

This Wuthering Waves Wintry Bell locations guide will show you where to find the material in an efficient manner.

Wuthering Waves: Wintry Bell locations

Wuthering Waves Wintry Bell locations map.
The Wintry Bell locations are all concentrated around the Tolling Stream. / Kuro Games

Wintry Bells are of the most accessible ascension materials, their growth being limited to the Tolling Stream in the Gorges of Spirits region towards the northwest of Jinzou. Make sure to activate the waypoint on the high ground when first entering this area, as this is by far the easiest way of accessing it repeatedly later on. From there, glide down into the valley through which the stream flows and gather up all the pale flowers you can find. Make sure to check both banks of the river.

This location is not only special because of Wintry Bell blooming there – the mighty world boss Bell-Borne Geochelone is at home here as well. Defeating this powerful Tacet Discord not only allows you to absorb its Echo, which is useful for characters like Verina and Baizhi, but provides you with a material called Monument Bell. Though this isn’t an ascension material, it’s needed to upgrade the skills of certain characters, among them Jiyan.

Long story short: When you’re in the area to challenge the Bell-Borne Geochelone, be sure to go and pluck some flowers as well – two birds, one stone.

You can find the Pecok Flower locations, Belle Poppy locations, Iris locations, and Lanternberry locations in their respective guides, in case you’re looking for a different ascension material.

