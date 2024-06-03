Wuthering Waves: Chixia build and materials guide
Become a local hero with the best Wuthering Waves Chixia build and help those in need. This ever cheerful and action-ready 4-Star Fusion character is a pistoleer that specializes in single target damage.
Table of Contents
Her Resonance Skill, Whizzing Fight Spirit, has two charges and unleashes a series of shots against the target.
Chixia’s Resonance Liberation, Blazing Flames, unloads a quick salvo at all nearby foes.
Her Forte Circuit enables Chixia to build up a maximum of 60 Thermobaric Bullets, which she can consume to enter the DAKA DAKA! state, concentrating her fire on a target to deal Fusion Damage counting as Resonance Skill Damage. You can terminate this state by using a Basic Attack, which will automatically cast the final move in her Basic Attack chain. If Chixia used a minimum of 30 Thermobaric Bullets in her previous DAKA DAKA! state, she activates Boom Boom as a finishing move , which deals Fusion Damage counting as Resonance Skill Damage.
Her Inherent Skills further increase the damage dealt by her Forte abilities, while her Intro Skill is a straightforward attack dishing out Fusion Damage. Finally, Chixia’s Outro releases a wave of Fusion Damage around her, which is based on her Attack.
Chixia’s Resonance Chain, which can be filled out by obtaining duplicates of her, bolsters her capabilities additionally. Sequence Node 1 (S1) guarantees that Boom Boom generates critical hits, while S2 allows Chixia to restore Resonance Energy for each kill made with her Resonance Liberation. S3 increases the damage dealt by her Resonance Liberation against targets under a certain HP threshold. S4 allows her Resonance Liberation to create 60 Thermobaric Bullets and reset her Resonance Skill’s cooldown. S5 boosts the effect of one of her Inherent Skills, granting her additional Attack during DAKA DAKA!, while S6 enables Boom Boom to grant an Attack buff to the entire team.
Best Chixia weapons – Wuthering Waves
You can boost the damage dealt by Chixia’s rapid attack with Static Mist, a 5-Star pistol granting the wearer additional Critical Rate and Energy Regeneration. It also comes with a built-in Attack boost for the character that’s swapped into the field after the wielder, which is a nice boon – but somewhat wasted on Chixia, who will remain active most of the time.
Best Chixia weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Static Mist (5-Star)
- Pistols#26 (4-Star)
- Novaburst (4-Star)
- Thunderbolt (4-Star)
- Undying Flame (4-Star)
Best Chixia Echoes – Wuthering Waves
You’d generally want the Molten Rift Sonata Effect on Chixia, granting her additional Fusion Damage, but since she’ll be on the field most of the time anyways, she can make full use of Lingering Tunes’ Sonata Effect as well, making it a viable option that performs almost as well. Inferno Rider is your best Main Echo for Molten Rift, while Mech Abomination is an excellent pick if you’re going with Lingering Tunes.
For Chixia’s stats you want to stay on the aggressive side, preferring Critical Damage, Critical Rate, and Attack with a decent amount of Energy Regeneration.
Best Chixia Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Molten Rift (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Inferno Rider
Best Echoes main stats for Chixia in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Fusion Damage
- 3 Cost: Fusion Damage
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Chixia in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Resonance Skill Damage
Best Chixia teams – Wuthering Waves
Chixia is hogging a lot of field time to herself, making compositions depending on fast rotations a difficult fit for her – and that’s where the meta is at the moment, unfortunately for her. It’s possible that future characters or equipment can completely change the picture, though.
- Chixia (Main DPS), Rover (Spectro) (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
Rover (Spectro) is a nice partner for Chixia due to their Outro Skill, which is able to significantly slow down enemies for a few seconds, giving Chixia time to deal damage. She’s very prone to being interrupted during her DAKA DAKA! state, so Rover’s bullet time is a massive help in that regard. Verina can provide useful buffs and healing to the team.
You can replace Verina with Baizhi, if you don’t have the 5-Star healer. Taoqi is another option for the hybrid slot, in case you need Rover elsewhere, as her buffs to Resonance Skill Damage can benefit Chixia quite a bit.
Chixia ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Chixia has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x12
- FF Whisperin Core x4
- Rage Tacet Core x46
- Belle Poppy x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Whisperin Cores drop from many of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Rage Tacet Cores can only be obtained from challenging the Inferno Rider, the boss present in the Sea of Flames. Adjacent to this region you can find all Belle Poppy locations. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Chixia up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Impure Phlogiston x25
- Extracted Phlogiston x28
- Refined Phlogiston x55
- Flawless Phlogiston x67
- Monument Bell x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Impure Phlogiston and its upgraded versions can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Marigold Woods, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Monument Bells are dropped by the Bell-Borne Geochelone living in the Tolling Stream.