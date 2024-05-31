Wuthering Waves: Taoqi build and materials guide
Be the kind of supportive friend everyone deserves to have with the best Wuthering Waves Taoqi build. This 4-Star character dealing Havoc Damage and wielding a broadblade is a support unit that gets a bit overshadowed by Resonators with the same role, though there’s growth potential for her as more characters are released that may make use of her talents in a better way.
Table of Contents
Taoqi’s Heavy Attack is replaced by a parry stance called Rocksteady Defense, which reduces the damage she takes and allows her to counter an attack with Strategic Parry. Her Inherent Skills increase her Defense during Rocksteady Defense and allow Strategic Parry to recover Stamina.
Her Resonance Skill, Fortified Defense, generates shields (which are transferable to other units) and restores HP for herself. This automatically triggers a counter against a nearby target as well.
Taoqi’s Resonance Liberation, Unmovable, deals Havoc Damage based on her Defense.
She can generate up to three Resolving Caliber thanks to her Forte Circuit, which can be used to cast Timed Counters by making a Basic Attack after Strategy Parry or the Intro Skill. Counting as a Basic Attack, Timed Counters deal Havoc Damage and create a shield.
Taoqi’s Intro Skill deals Havoc Damage and her Outro provides a Resonance Skill Damage buff to the swapped-in Resonator.
Filling out Taoqi’s Resonance Chain by obtaining duplicates of her further boosts her power. With Sequence Node 1 (S1) the shield generated by Timed Counters is stronger, while S2 increases the Critical Damage and Critical Rate of her Resonance Liberation. S3 extends the duration of her Resonance Skill’s shield. S4 allows Taoqi to restore HP and bolster her Defense when hitting a target with Strategy Parry. S5 strengthens the damage of Timed Counters and enables them to restore Resonance Energy for her, while S6 increases her Basic and Heavy Attack Damage as long as the shield from her Resonance Skill is up and running.
Best Taoqi weapons – Wuthering Waves
Taoqi’s most important skills are scaling with Defense, so going with the 4-star broadblade Dauntless Evernight is the best move. It mainly provides additional Defense with a little bit of Attack sprinkled on top, though the latter is largely irrelevant for her.
Best Taoqi weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Dauntless Evernight (4-Star)
- Discord (4-Star)
- Broadblade#41 (4-Star)
- Originite: Type I (3-Star)
Best Taoqi Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Taoqi can step up her support for the team by bringing Moonlit Clouds as a Sonata Effect. This won’t just bolster her Energy Regeneration, but provide an Attack buff for the Resonator following her onto the field. Bell-Borne Geochelone and Impermanence Heron are both powerful options as Main Echo, contributing a mixture of damage and buffs.
It’s best to pump Defense up to the maximum with Taoqi, which is also going to help the damage dealt by Bell-Borne Geochelone’s Echo skill as this is based on Defense.
Best Taoqi Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Moonlit Clouds (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Bell-Borne Geochelone
Best Echoes main stats for Taoqi in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Defense %
- 3 Cost: Defense %
- 3 Cost: Energy Regeneration
- 1 Cost: Defense %
- 1 Cost: Defense %
Best Echoes sub stats for Taoqi in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Defense %, Defense, Resonance Liberation Damage
Best Taoqi teams – Wuthering Waves
Taoqi is in a bit of a weird place, because she has fantastic utility on paper – it’s just that there are no characters at launch to really make the most out of those benefits. Most DPS characters rely on their Basic or Heavy Attacks as their main sources of damage, so the Outros of other Resonators are more beneficial for them. Her position as being considered a relatively weak support is likely going to change as a wider variety of characters is released.
- Danjin (Main DPS), Taoqi (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
Taoqi can serve as a suitable substitute for Mortefi in a party with Danjin as Main DPS. Though her true source of damage lies in Heavy Attacks, she’s going to use her Resonance Skill a whole bunch and will thus benefit from the boosts Taoqi brings to the table. Verina or Baizhi are your healers of choice, as usual. Since Taoqi can’t really heal other characters with her skills, using her as the sole sustain is very risky.
Taoqi ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Taoqi has joined your team, you’ll want to level them up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x4
- MF Howler Core x12
- HF Howler Core x12
- FF Howler Core x4
- Gold-Dissolving Feather x46
- Iris x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Howler Core are common drops from Tacet Discords haunting the map. Gold-Dissolving Feathers can only be obtained by defeating the Impermanence Heron. Iris grows around the Fallen Grave. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Taoqi up, you’ll need to upgrade all of their skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Howler Core x25
- MF Howler Core x28
- HF Howler Core x40
- FF Howler Core x57
- Waveworn Residue 210 x25
- Waveworn Residue 226 x28
- Waveworn Residue 235 x55
- Waveworn Residue 239 x67
- Dreamless Feather x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Waveworn Residue can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins, which is accessible from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Dreamless Feather is a boss material from the Dreamless.