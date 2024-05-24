Wuthering Waves: Rover (Spectro) build and materials guide
Uncover your past and fend for yourself with the best Wuthering Waves Rover (Spectro) build. Though the power of main characters tends to fall off over time in gacha games, they are one of the most dependable forces when you first begin your adventure thanks to their versatility – and Wuthering Waves’ Rover, a sword-wielder dealing Spectro Damage, is a fine example.
Table of Contents
Rover’s Resonance Skill, Resonating Slashes, launches an attack in front of them to deal Spectro Damage. Their Forte can change this attack to Resonating Spin when enough of the Diminutive Sound resource has been amassed, instead unleashing whirling blades forward, which are then followed up by the forward lunge.
Their Resonance Liberation, Echoing Orchestra, deals Spectro Damage in an area of the effect around the target.
Rover’s Outro Skill, Instant, creates an area of stasis around the swapped-in character, slowing down all enemies in range. Their Inherent Skills focus around buffing their Resonance Skill and Heavy Attack.
You can further boost Rover’s power by filling their Resonance Chain, acquiring the necessary items for this by delivering Sonance Caskets to Jinzhou and following the story. Though buffs to Rover’s own combat prowess are in majority, Sequence Node 4 (S4) allows them to heal allies based on their Attack after using Resonance Liberation and S6 enables them to reduce Spectro Resistance of enemy targets. These aspects give Rover a little more nuance and versatility in a variety of team compositions.
Best Rover (Spectro) weapons – Wuthering Waves
Rover is best equipped with Emerald of Genesis, a 5-Star sword. It provides an excellent mixture of Attack, Critical Damage, and Energy Regeneration, which allows them to maximize their DPS by activating their Resonance Liberation as often as possible.
Best Rover (Spectro) weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Emerald of Genesis (5-Star)
- Commando of Conviction (4-Star)
- Lumingloss (4-Star)
- Lunar Cutter (4-Star)
- Sword of Night (3-Star)
Best Rover (Spectro) Echoes – Wuthering Waves
The Celestial Light Sonata Effect is best suited to maximize Rover’s damage output, buffing their Spectro Damage. Mourning Aix as a Main Echo pick strikes the same spot: Not only does it deal Spectro Damage itself when activated, but it increases the character’s Spectro Damage as well as Resonance Liberation Damage afterwards, which is perfect to set Rover up for a big combo.
Offensive stats are the name of the game for Rover: Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Spectro Damage, Attack % – take whatever you can get your hands on. Having Energy Regeneration as a sub stat on a few Echoes should be enough to keep the Resonance Liberations coming, but if you feel like Rover’s ultimate attack takes too long to charge for your taste, you can opt to have one 3 Cost Echo with Energy Regeneration instead of Spectro Damage.
Best Rover (Spectro) Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Celestial Light (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Mourning Aix
Best Echoes main stats for Rover (Spectro) in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Spectro Damage
- 3 Cost: Spectro Damage
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Rover (Spectro) in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Attack
Best Rover (Spectro) teams – Wuthering Waves
Rover is mostly focused on dealing damage, but aspects like their heal, resistance reduction, and Outro Skill push them more into the hybrid category later on.
- Rover (Main DPS), Yangyang (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
This 4-Star team is probably what many players will run with until they get their first 5-Star character – and that’s fine, because it can carry you very far. Rover is delivering most of the damage on this team, while Yangyang focuses on generating additional Energy to charge up Rover’s Resonance Liberation. Baizhi is an easily accessible healer for those who don’t have Verina, who is by far the best option for this slot.
Rover ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Rover has joined your team, you’ll want to level them up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x12
- FF Whisperin Core x4
- Mysterious Code x5
- Pecok Flower x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Whisperin Cores are a common material dropped by Tacet Discords roaming the map. Mysterious Code can only be obtained from delivering Sonance Caskets found around the map to the Relic Merchant in Jinzhou as well as progressing through the story. Pecok Flowers grow around Taoyuan Vile northwest of Jinzhou and can be bought at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou in limited quantities. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Rover up, you’ll need to upgrade all of their skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Inert Metallic Drip x25
- Reactive Metallic Drip x28
- Polarized Metallic Drip x55
- Heterized Metallic Drip x67
- Unending Destruction x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Metallic Drip can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Flaming, which is accessible from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Unending Destruction must be obtained from Scar.