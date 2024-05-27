Wuthering Waves Iris locations guide
As you progress further into the open-world RPG, you’ll want to locate and collect the ascension materials for all playable Wuthering Waves characters. This will allow you to increase the upper level limits of your Resonators, which in turn enables you to tackle more challenging content.
Table of Contents
However, it won’t be enough to simply collect a single type of resource, as different characters require specific ascension materials. Calcharo, one of the strongest Main DPS characters at launch, as well as the 4-Star Resonator Taoqi need a flower called Iris to unlock their potential.
This Wuthering Waves Iris locations guide will show you where to find the material in an efficient manner.
Wuthering Waves: Iris locations
Iris can only be found in the southern portion of the map – in Whining Aix’s Mire. Unfortunately, things are a little complicated at first due to the sandstorm covering the area in which most Iris grows (the golden area in the map above). If you wander too far into the storm, you’ll get lost and teleported back to its edges.
You can only venture into the sandstorm after completing the Stygian Lacrimosa Exploration Quest. Until then, you’ll be rather limited in the amount of resources you can farm at one time, as you’ll need to stick to the few Iris locations outside of the sandstorm (the red route on the map above). These can be found to the north and west of the weather phenomenon.
Wuthering Waves: How to clear the sandstorm at Fallen Grave
The Stygian Lacrimosa Exploration Quest will be unlocked at Union Level 25 and completing the When the Forest is No Longer Dim Exploration Quest. Finishing it will clear the sandstorm raging around Fallen Grave, giving you the necessary space to access all the available Iris locations.
Check out the Pecok Flower locations guide as well as the Belle Poppy locations guide to find the resources for powerful characters like Jiyan and Verina.