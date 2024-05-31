Wuthering Waves: Rover (Havoc) build and materials guide
Evolve and adapt with the best Wuthering Waves Rover (Havoc) build. This 5-Star character dealing Havoc damage is unlocked as you progress through the game’s story, giving you the opportunity to switch between your initial form of Rover – Rover (Spectro) – and a brand-new form dealing Havoc Damage.
Table of Contents
Rover (Havoc)’s Resonance Skill, Wingblade, and their Resonance Liberation, Deadening Abyss, are pretty straightforward damage abilities.
Their Forte Circuit allows them to generate up to 100 Umbra, which can be consumed by holding Basic Attack to cast Devastation, which counts as a Heavy Attack. Following Devastation, Rover enters the Dark Surge state, replacing his Basic Attack and Resonance Skill with more potent alternatives. Thanks to their Inherent Skills, Rover’s Havoc Damage is increased during Dark Surge and they can regenerate additional Resonance Energy.
Rover (Havoc)’s Intro Skill is an attack dealing Havoc Damage, while their Outro summons a Havoc Field, dealing damage to all enemies caught in the area of effect.
Filling out Rover’s Resonance Chain by obtaining special items from progressing through the game helps bolster their power further. Sequence Node 1 (S1) provides a bonus to Resonance Skill Damage, S2 resets the Resonance Skill’s cooldown after entering Dark Surge. S3 restores HP to Rover at the end of their Basic Attack chain in Dark Surge. S4 allows Devastation and the Resonance Liberation to reduce the targets’ Havoc Resistance. S5 increases the damage dealt by the final attack in Dark Surge’s Basic Attack combo. Finally, S6 bolsters Critical Rate during Dark Surge.
Best Rover (Havoc) weapons – Wuthering Waves
Rover (Havoc), like their Spectro counterpart, is best equipped with Emerald of Genesis, a 5-Star sword. Its mixture of Attack, Critical Damage, and Energy Regeneration is as useful as ever.
Best Rover (Havoc) weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Emerald of Genesis (5-Star)
- Commando of Conviction (4-Star)
- Lumingloss (4-Star)
- Lunar Cutter (4-Star)
- Sword of Night (3-Star)
Best Rover (Havoc) Echoes – Wuthering Waves
There is a much larger difference between the two Rover forms when it comes to their preferred Echoes: Rover (Havoc) wants the Sun-sinking Eclipses Sonata Effect for the additional Havoc Damage with the Dreamless as their Main Echo. Dreamless’ damage is increased for a short time after Rover (Havoc) used their Resonance Liberation, making it a potent follow-up.
On the other hand you’ll want a similar stat distribution for Rover (Havoc), only replacing all of your Spectro Damage bonuses with ones for Havoc Damage.
Best Rover (Havoc) Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Sun-sinking Eclipses (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Dreamless
Best Echoes main stats for Rover (Havoc) in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Havoc Damage
- 3 Cost: Havoc Damage
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Rover (Havoc) in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Attack
Best Rover (Havoc) teams – Wuthering Waves
Rover (Havoc) is much more of a Main DPS than their Spectro version, excelling at dealing with several targets at once.
- Rover (Havoc) (Main DPS), Danjin (Sub DPS), Verina (Support)
Danjin is an excellent companion for Rover (Havoc) due to her Outro Skill, which buffs the Havoc Damage dealt by the next Resonator to take the field. Gearing her up with Dreamless as a Main Echo enables her to dish out significant damage as well. As always, you’ll ideally want Verina to support this duo with buffs and healing, though Baizhi is a solid alternative.
If you don’t have Danjin, then Sanhua is another excellent partner for Rover (Havoc), since most of their damage comes from enhanced Basic Attacks, which the Glacio Resonator can boost.
Rover (Havoc) ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
As a reminder, here are Rover’s required ascension materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x12
- FF Whisperin Core x4
- Mysterious Code x5
- Pecok Flower x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Whisperin Cores are a common material dropped by Tacet Discords roaming the map. Mysterious Code can only be obtained from delivering Sonance Caskets found around the map to the Relic Merchant in Jinzhou as well as progressing through the story. Pecok Flowers grow around Taoyuan Vile northwest of Jinzhou and can be bought at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou in limited quantities. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Rover (Havoc) up, you’ll need to upgrade all of their skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Inert Metallic Drip x25
- Reactive Metallic Drip x28
- Polarized Metallic Drip x55
- Heterized Metallic Drip x67
- Dreamless Feather x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Metallic Drip can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Flaming, which is accessible from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Dreamless Feathers must be obtained from defeating the Dreamless, a weekly boss you’ll unlock at the end of Chapter 1 Act 6.