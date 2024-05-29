Video Games

Wuthering Waves: Yangyang build and materials guide

Find the best weapons and Echoes for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves

Soar with the wind and protect those close to you with the best Wuthering Waves Yangyang build. This 4-Star Aero character fills a support role thanks to her crowd control abilities and buffs, enabling smooth rotations for your team.

Table of Contents

  1. Best Yangyang weapons – Wuthering Waves
  2. Best Yangyang Echoes – Wuthering Waves
  3. Best Yangyang teams – Wuthering Waves
  4. Yangyang ascension materials – Wuthering Waves

Her Resonance Skill, Zephyr Domain, creates a vortex that pulls in enemies and harms them with Aero Damage.

Yangyang’s Resonance Skill, Wind Spirals, summons a cyclone with similar effects to Zephyr Domain, but on a larger scale.

Her Forte Circuit enables her to stack up to three Melodies, which she can consume to trigger special Heavy or Mid-air Attacks. Said special Mid-air Attack, Feather Release, can recover 30 Stamina for Yangyang thanks to one of her Inherent Skills. The other Inherent Skill raises her Aero Damage across the board.

Yangyang’s Intro Skill throws a target into the air, dealing Aero Damage to it, while her Outro triggers continuous Energy Regeneration for the swapped-in character.

Pulling duplicates of Yangyang enables you to fill out her Resonance Chain, bolstering her abilities further. Sequence Node 1 (S1) adds an Aero Damage bonus to her Intro, while S2 restores Resonance Energy for Yangyang after hitting with a Heavy Attack. S3 improves the crowd control effect of her Resonance Skill, increasing its range and damage. S4 boosts Feather Release’s damage, while S5 does the same for her Resonance Liberation. Finally, S6 provides a teamwide Attack buff after the use of Feather Release.

Best Yangyang weapons – Wuthering Waves

Yangyang is a bit of an odd one, since her kit really focuses on enhancing her own damage – but her output never really is more than mediocre despite that. That said, since her supporting abilities are largely independent of stats, you’ll still want to maximize her damage as much as you can so she’s able to contribute to the team’s overall DPS. The 5-Star sword Emerald of Genesis covers it all with its Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, and Attack bonuses.

Best Yangyang weapons in Wuthering Waves:

  • Emerald of Genesis (5-Star)
  • Scale: Slasher (4-Star)
  • Sword of Voyager (3-Star)
  • Lunar Cutter (4-Star)
  • Commando of Conviction (4-Star)
Wuthering Waves screenshot of Yangyang.
Yangyang has an acrobatic combat style and can throw enemies up into the air. / Kuro Games

Best Yangyang Echoes – Wuthering Waves

Yangyang can provide her team with some additional benefits through the Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effect, as this allows her to generate an Attack buff for the Resonator following her into the field. In addition to this you can choose Impermanence Heron as her Main Echo, which has a similar damage buff in store.

Focus on Energy Regeneration to ensure that Yangyang’s crowd control is available quickly and fill the rest with offensive stats to upgrade her meager damage output. You never want Yangyang to be on the field for too long anyways, but maximizing the DPS of her abilities is still a good idea.

Best Yangyang Echoes in Wuthering Waves:

  • Sonata Effect: Moonlit Clouds (5-Set)
  • Main Echo: Impermanence Heron

Best Echoes main stats for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves:

  • 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
  • 3 Cost: Aero Damage
  • 3 Cost: Energy Regeneration
  • 1 Cost: Attack %
  • 1 Cost: Attack %

Best Echoes sub stats for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves:

  • Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Attack %, Resonance Liberation Damage
Wuthering Waves screenshot of Yangyang.
Yangyang's Echoes can greatly enhance her value as a support. / Kuro Games

Best Yangyang teams – Wuthering Waves

Yangyang is a strange mixture between a regular hybrid and a support character, but she can be quite effective as an enabler when accompanying an Energy-hungry Main DPS.

  • Jiyan (Main DPS), Yangyang (Support), Verina (Support)

If you don’t have Mortefi, who is definitely the first choice as Jiyan’s attendant, Yangyang is quite an astute pick: Though she can’t match the additional DPS Mortefi creates with his kit, her skills help Jiyan by conveniently grouping up enemies to make them easier to dispatch and restoring his Resonance Energy to allow for quicker Resonance Liberation activation. As usual, use either Verina or Baizhi as a healer to keep the team alive.

Wuthering Waves Yangyang screenshot.
Yangyang fills more of a niche role, but can be quite potent. / Kuro Games

Yangyang ascension materials – Wuthering Waves

Once Yangyang has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:

  • Crude Ring x4
  • Basic Ring x12
  • Improved Ring x12
  • Tailored Ring x4
  • Roaring Rock Fist x46
  • Wintry Bell x60
  • Shell Credits x170,000

Rings drop from many of the human outlaws found around the map. Roaring Rock Fist can only be obtained from challenging Feilian Beringal, who’s at home under the Giant Banyan in the Dim Forest. Wintry Bell flourishes in the Tolling Stream. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.

In addition to leveling Yangyang up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:

  • Crude Ring x25
  • Basic Ring x28
  • Improved Ring x40
  • Tailored Ring x57
  • Inert Metallic Drip x25
  • Reactive Metallic Drip x28
  • Polarized Metallic Drip x55
  • Heterized Metallic Drip x67
  • Unending Destruction x26
  • Shell Credits x20,300,000

For the materials already mentioned, check above. Metallic Drip and its improved versions can be obtained from the Forgery Challenge: Flaming Remnants, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Unending Destruction can be farmed from Scar.

