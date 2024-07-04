Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero: How to skip time

Everyone deserves a quick nap from time to time

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Playing Zenless Zone Zero won’t quite allow you to escape the grasp of time, as the game runs its own day-night-cycle with every day being divided into four distinct phases: morning, afternoon, evening, and midnight. Activities like completing Commissions and hanging out with Agents progress the day forward, while smaller errands like drinking a cup of coffee don’t require any time. Why is this important anyway, you ask?

Well, everything in Zenless Zone Zero runs on a schedule and some missions or events can only be completed during a specific time of day. It also matters for exploration: Life in the areas of New Eridu you can visit changes depending on the time and so does the side content you may encounter while you’re out and about.

Zenless Zone Zero schedule HUD screenshot.
You can track all of your current Commissions on the schedule. / HoYoverse

Sometimes you’ll want to complete a hangout event without having to first work on a bunch of Commissions to progress the day, though, so what else can you do to skip time in Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero: How to skip time

It’s fairly easy: You can skip time in Zenless Zone Zero by taking a nap. You can use the sofa in Random Play’s staff room or go upstairs and use the bed in your room to take a bit of a break and advance the day into the next time phase. 

Alternatively, you can click the HUD element in the top left corner of the screen showing the current day and time, which will then allow you to use the “Rest” button, no matter where you currently are.

Zenless Zone Zero screenshot of a sofa.
In the beta tests Belle and Wise only had this sofa to crash on, so life definitely got better for them at launch. / HoYoverse

Keep in mind that this only works during the morning, afternoon, and evening phases, and that you can only take a nap one time per in-game day. That means that you can only skip a single time phase per in-game day – there is no clock feature like in Genshin Impact which would enable you to skip to a specific time of the day.

If you’re going to sleep at midnight, you’ll wake up again in the morning – no sleeping in for the legendary Proxy.

Outside of taking a nap, the best way to skip time in Zenless Zone Zero is using some Battery Charge to do a quick combat challenge for promotion and skill upgrade materials – you can complete one in half a minute of real time, allowing you to cruise through an in-game day with ease.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides