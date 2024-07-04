Zenless Zone Zero: How to skip time
Playing Zenless Zone Zero won’t quite allow you to escape the grasp of time, as the game runs its own day-night-cycle with every day being divided into four distinct phases: morning, afternoon, evening, and midnight. Activities like completing Commissions and hanging out with Agents progress the day forward, while smaller errands like drinking a cup of coffee don’t require any time. Why is this important anyway, you ask?
Well, everything in Zenless Zone Zero runs on a schedule and some missions or events can only be completed during a specific time of day. It also matters for exploration: Life in the areas of New Eridu you can visit changes depending on the time and so does the side content you may encounter while you’re out and about.
Sometimes you’ll want to complete a hangout event without having to first work on a bunch of Commissions to progress the day, though, so what else can you do to skip time in Zenless Zone Zero?
Zenless Zone Zero: How to skip time
It’s fairly easy: You can skip time in Zenless Zone Zero by taking a nap. You can use the sofa in Random Play’s staff room or go upstairs and use the bed in your room to take a bit of a break and advance the day into the next time phase.
Alternatively, you can click the HUD element in the top left corner of the screen showing the current day and time, which will then allow you to use the “Rest” button, no matter where you currently are.
Keep in mind that this only works during the morning, afternoon, and evening phases, and that you can only take a nap one time per in-game day. That means that you can only skip a single time phase per in-game day – there is no clock feature like in Genshin Impact which would enable you to skip to a specific time of the day.
If you’re going to sleep at midnight, you’ll wake up again in the morning – no sleeping in for the legendary Proxy.
Outside of taking a nap, the best way to skip time in Zenless Zone Zero is using some Battery Charge to do a quick combat challenge for promotion and skill upgrade materials – you can complete one in half a minute of real time, allowing you to cruise through an in-game day with ease.