Zenless Zone Zero video store: How to run and upgrade Random Play
The core gameplay of Zenless Zone Zero has you explore the dangerous Hollows and battle their twisted inhabitants, but that’s all work for the legendary Proxy Phaethon – during the day, siblings Belle and Wise are just normal people trying to make a living with their small business. The title’s two protagonists own a video store called Random Play, which is located on Sixth Street in New Eridu. Though the store’s staff room serves as the secret base for their Proxy activities, they are running it as a legit store.
When you come in to dictate their fate as a Zenless Zone Zero player, one of your duties is to get their fledgling store up and running. Don’t worry, you won’t need a business management degree to get the job done – find out how to run the Random Play video store in Zenless Zone Zero and how to upgrade it below.
Zenless Zone Zero: How to run the video store
You can open up shop every day in Zenless Zone Zero to earn yourself some Dennies and other useful materials – and to clarify: You just need to open Random Play once every 24 hours in real life time. Zenless Zone Zero’s own in-game day-night-cycle is not decisive in this regard, so you can ignore it when it comes to running the store.
Opening the store is fairly easy: Go to the counter and speak with Bangboo 18, your reliable and competent shopkeeper. Talking to them allows you to choose two things for today’s operations – a promoter for the store and which video tapes they are supposed to highlight.
Promoters influence the kinds of rewards you get from operating the store, so if you need, say, a specific upgrade material, then letting an Agent of that specific Attribute Type run promotions for a day would be a good call to get your hands on extra resources.
As for the promoted video tapes, you should always choose videos from the three genres that are currently in high demand to maximize your earnings. You’ll expand your inventory of tapes throughout the game, giving you more flexibility in reacting to people’s tastes.
Be sure to visit the store from time to time: Events in which you need to recommend video tapes to customers for extra rewards or can gain new Commissions to complete in the Hollows will regularly pop up.
Zenless Zone Zero: How to upgrade the video store
Upgrading your video store allows you to expand its inventory of available tapes, earn more daily revenue, and complete Trust Commissions from Agents – all which are highly desirable.
As of launch, the highest store level you can reach is Level 6.
Here’s how you can upgrade Random Play:
- Level 2: Reach Inter-Knot Level 20, complete the Prologue, and clear corresponding store missions.
- Level 3: Reach Inter-Knot Level 25, complete the Prologue, and clear corresponding store missions.
- Level 4: Reach Inter-Knot Level 30, complete the Prologue, and clear corresponding store missions.
- Level 5: Reach Inter-Knot Level 35, complete Chapter 1, and clear corresponding store missions.
- Level 6: Reach Inter-Knot Level 40, complete Chapter 1, and clear corresponding store missions.
Zenless Zone Zero: How to recruit promoters
Some promoters can be recruited through encounters in the store – admirers of your work will sometimes offer their services after you’ve given them a great video recommendation.
You can even get Agents to join the ranks of Random Play’s promoters. To get them to work for you, you’ll need to fulfill a video tape request for them after progressing their Trust in your to the “Friendly” state – that’s the second of all four Trust ranks.
Once you’ve managed to fulfill their request by leveling up your store enough and requiring the tape they asked for, you can invite them to serve as promoters during your daily shop operations. As mentioned above, every promoter comes with special bonus rewards in addition to the regular revenue of Dennies, so it’s always worth expanding your roster.
