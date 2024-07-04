Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero video store: How to run and upgrade Random Play

Marco Wutz

The core gameplay of Zenless Zone Zero has you explore the dangerous Hollows and battle their twisted inhabitants, but that’s all work for the legendary Proxy Phaethon – during the day, siblings Belle and Wise are just normal people trying to make a living with their small business. The title’s two protagonists own a video store called Random Play, which is located on Sixth Street in New Eridu. Though the store’s staff room serves as the secret base for their Proxy activities, they are running it as a legit store.

Table of Contents

  1. Zenless Zone Zero: How to run the video store
  2. Zenless Zone Zero: How to upgrade the video store
  3. Zenless Zone Zero: How to recruit promoters

When you come in to dictate their fate as a Zenless Zone Zero player, one of your duties is to get their fledgling store up and running. Don’t worry, you won’t need a business management degree to get the job done – find out how to run the Random Play video store in Zenless Zone Zero and how to upgrade it below.

Zenless Zone Zero: How to run the video store

Zenless Zone Zero screenshot of Bangboo 18.
Speak to Bangboo 18 behind Random Play's counter for everything connected to store operations. / HoYoverse

You can open up shop every day in Zenless Zone Zero to earn yourself some Dennies and other useful materials – and to clarify: You just need to open Random Play once every 24 hours in real life time. Zenless Zone Zero’s own in-game day-night-cycle is not decisive in this regard, so you can ignore it when it comes to running the store.

Opening the store is fairly easy: Go to the counter and speak with Bangboo 18, your reliable and competent shopkeeper. Talking to them allows you to choose two things for today’s operations – a promoter for the store and which video tapes they are supposed to highlight. 

Zenless Zone Zero screenshot of the store HUD.
Once you've chosen the day's promoter and highlighted video tapes, the store is good to go. / HoYoverse

Promoters influence the kinds of rewards you get from operating the store, so if you need, say, a specific upgrade material, then letting an Agent of that specific Attribute Type run promotions for a day would be a good call to get your hands on extra resources.

As for the promoted video tapes, you should always choose videos from the three genres that are currently in high demand to maximize your earnings. You’ll expand your inventory of tapes throughout the game, giving you more flexibility in reacting to people’s tastes.

Zenless Zone Zero screenshot of the store's video tape inventory.
Always choose video tapes corresponding to the three genres mentioned at the bottom of the screen to promote. / HoYoverse

Be sure to visit the store from time to time: Events in which you need to recommend video tapes to customers for extra rewards or can gain new Commissions to complete in the Hollows will regularly pop up.

Zenless Zone Zero: How to upgrade the video store

Upgrading your video store allows you to expand its inventory of available tapes, earn more daily revenue, and complete Trust Commissions from Agents – all which are highly desirable.

As of launch, the highest store level you can reach is Level 6.

Here’s how you can upgrade Random Play:

  • Level 2: Reach Inter-Knot Level 20, complete the Prologue, and clear corresponding store missions.
  • Level 3: Reach Inter-Knot Level 25, complete the Prologue, and clear corresponding store missions.
  • Level 4: Reach Inter-Knot Level 30, complete the Prologue, and clear corresponding store missions.
  • Level 5: Reach Inter-Knot Level 35, complete Chapter 1, and clear corresponding store missions.
  • Level 6: Reach Inter-Knot Level 40, complete Chapter 1, and clear corresponding store missions.
Zenless Zone Zero screenshot of store revenue.
Profits will be slim at Level 1, but grow as you upgrade the store. / HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero: How to recruit promoters

Some promoters can be recruited through encounters in the store – admirers of your work will sometimes offer their services after you’ve given them a great video recommendation.

You can even get Agents to join the ranks of Random Play’s promoters. To get them to work for you, you’ll need to fulfill a video tape request for them after progressing their Trust in your to the “Friendly” state – that’s the second of all four Trust ranks.

Zenless Zone Zero screenshot of the store's promoter roster.
NPCs and playable Agents can join your ranks as promoters. / HoYoverse

Once you’ve managed to fulfill their request by leveling up your store enough and requiring the tape they asked for, you can invite them to serve as promoters during your daily shop operations. As mentioned above, every promoter comes with special bonus rewards in addition to the regular revenue of Dennies, so it’s always worth expanding your roster.

Find the Zenless Zone Zero beginner tips for additional advice on HoYoverse's latest game.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

