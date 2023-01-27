Skip to main content

FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man reveal: Erling Haaland wins the vote

Shocking nobody, the Norwegian goal machine joins TOTY
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A soccer player in FIFA 23.

Erling Haaland makes the jump into the Team of the Year.

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year, otherwise known as TOTY, was already revealed for the most part – though it still missed its final squad member, the 12th Man. Players were able to vote between three candidates to fill this position and to the shock of nobody it was Erling Haaland who got the most support.

The Norwegian attacker was the only forward in contention, as Federico Valverde and João Cancelo represented the midfield and defense, which made him a default favorite – strong attackers generally have the most starpower in soccer and the FIFA series.

Adding to that natural advantage, Haaland holds a special place in many players’ hearts, as he was incredibly strong in the Lengthy meta that dominated FIFA 23 at the beginning. He’s also been one of the game’s poster boys in recent years and may well land on the cover one day in the future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That said, Haaland’s inclusion in 2022’s best soccer squad is hardly undeserved. Debuting in the Premier League with Manchester City after his transfer there from Borussia Dortmund, the 22-year old scored 21 goals in 15 appearances in addition to five goals in four Champions League matches. Add to that his nine goals in 13 Bundesliga games for Dortmund before the transfer and you know why he’s such a hot commodity.

FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man: Erling Haaland stats

  • Overall: 96
  • Pace: 96
  • Shooting: 96
  • Passing: 80
  • Dribbling: 88
  • Defending: 68
  • Physicality: 94

You can find Haaland’s TOTY card in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs starting January 27, 2023, together with all other TOTY members and the Honourable Mentions players regardless of their position.

You can get additional FUT packs through Amazon Prime Gaming Pack #4 for FIFA 23.

Soccer players marching towards some lights.
News

FIFA 23 TOTY Honourable Mentions reveal: full squad released

By Marco Wutz
A soccer player in FIFA 23.
News

FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man reveal: Erling Haaland wins the vote

By Marco Wutz
The Last of Us HBO show expands “half-developed” story: A white man with a short beard and a square jaw, wearing a green jacket, stands next to a teenage girl with black hair pulled into a ponytail. Fungus is sprouting on the cement wall behind them
News

The Last of Us Episode 1 is free on YouTube and HBO in some countries

By Marco Wutz
hi-fi-rush-preview-2
Guides

Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack: all songs and artists

By Marco Wutz
Some company and games logos next to each other.
News

Sony CEO met with EU antitrust boss, a report says

By Marco Wutz
A team of three assaults a building in the desert in PUBG.
Guides

Be the last one standing in these brilliant battle royales

By Ryan Woodrow
A massive battle in space.
Guides

Marvel at the universe in these grand space games

By Ryan Woodrow
The Dead Space remake apparently has a new ending: A man in a metal suit, with a long metal mask that has three horizontal slits through which blue light emanates, is standing in the middle of a narrow corridor. The corridor is lined with pipes and cables
Guides

Dead Space remake secret ending: how to unlock

By Kirk McKeand