FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man nominees and how to vote

It’s high season for FIFA 23 with the Team of the Year promo, better known as TOTY, running at full speed. EA Sports has recently revealed the full FIFA 23 TOTY and will roll out those heavily upgraded cards in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs over the next couple of days. We prepared a detailed FIFA 23 TOTY release schedule with all the relevant dates, so be sure to check it out if you don’t want to miss anything.

That’s not the end of FIFA 23 TOTY, however. As is tradition, you get to vote for one additional member of the squad from some of the candidates who didn’t make it into the Team of the Year on the first attempt. We’ll explain how you can vote for FIFA 23 TOTY’s 12th Man and who the nominees are.

FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man: nominees

One forward, one midfielder, and one defender from the initial bunch of FIFA 23 TOTY candidates have been nominated for the 12th Man vote – who will you support?

Defender: João Cancelo – Manchester City

– Manchester City Midfielder: Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid Attacker: Erling Haaland – Manchester City

The 12th Man will get a fully upgraded TOTY card in FUT, so this is your chance to get another very powerful player for your club.

FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man: how to vote

Voting for the 12th Man is going to be a bit different than voting for your favorite TOTY nominees, for which you merely had to visit the official website. Follow these steps to vote for the FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man:

Launch FIFA 23 and enter FIFA Ultimate Team or log into the FIFA 23 Companion/Web app. Wait for a Player Pick screen to appear. Select your favorite from the 12th Man candidates. Don't forget to confirm your choice to actually cast your vote.

After your vote was cast successfully, you’ll get a one-game loan item of the player you chose.

The FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man vote will become available on January 23, 2023, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET. It might take a few minutes for it to show up in the game, so you may need a bit of patience. You can also try to navigate through the menus a bit. Sometimes Player Pick screens tend to appear when you enter the store.