FIFA 23 TOTY reveal: full Team of the Year announced

FIFA 23's TOTY has finally been revealed. EA Sports

The full FIFA 23 Team of the Year, TOTY for short, has officially been unveiled – the wait is finally over.

Players were able to have a say by voting on their favorite nominees and now publisher EA Sports has revealed the full FIFA 23 TOTY squad with a number of very powerful FIFA Ultimate team (FUT) cards up for grabs, though you'll need a bit more patience before you can get them in the packs.

In addition, the TOTY 12th Man nominees and TOTY Icons have also been announced.

FIFA 23 TOTY: full team

These players have made it into the FIFA 23 TOTY:

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid (96 OVR)

– Real Madrid (96 OVR) Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain (94 OVR)

– Paris Saint-Germain (94 OVR) Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC (96 OVR)

– Liverpool FC (96 OVR) Theo Hernández – AC Milan (94 OVR)

– AC Milan (94 OVR) Éder Militão – Real Madrid (94 OVR)

– Real Madrid (94 OVR) Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City (97 OVR)

– Manchester City (97 OVR) Luka Modric – Real Madrid (96 OVR)

– Real Madrid (96 OVR) Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund (95 OVR)

– Borussia Dortmund (95 OVR) Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain (98 OVR)

– Paris Saint-Germain (98 OVR) Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain (97 OVR)

– Paris Saint-Germain (97 OVR) Karim Benzema – Real Madrid (97 OVR)

This is your FIFA 23 Team of the Year. EA Sports

Kylian Mbappé was the most popular choice among the forwards, winning 23% of the vote. Kevin De Bruyne, despite not having the best year, took the win among midfielders with 21%. Achraf Hakimi triumphed in the heavily contested defender category, taking pole position with 15%. Belgian keeper Courtois secured victory with a comfortable 56% of the vote.

Both TOTY predictions and TOTY leaks have aged pretty well, looking at the final roster. You can get these cards from FUT packs starting on January 20, 2023, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET with the attackers becoming available first. Check out the TOTY promo schedule for release dates of the other positions.

FIFA 23 TOTY: 12th Man nominees

Starting on January 23, 2023, you can vote for the TOTY’s 12th Man. Three candidates are available:

João Cancelo – Manchester City

– Manchester City Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Can Erling Haaland still make it into TOTY? It's up to you. EA Sports

The 12th Man will be available in packs with the full TOTY on January 26, 2023.

FIFA 23 TOTY Icons: full list

TOTY Icons are a new addition to the promo in FIFA 23, representing some of soccer’s greatest players. Here is the full list of available cards:

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea Pirlo

Ashley Cole

Claude Makélélé

David Beckham

Edwin van der Sar

Gerd Müller

Hugo Sánchez

Javier Zanetti

Nemanja Vidić

Robert Pirès

Ronaldinho

Ruud Gullit

Xabi Alonso

FIFA Online will get its Team of the Year on January 20, 2023, and FIFA Mobile in early February, so you won't have to wait too long if you're playing one of these spin-off games instead of FIFA 23.