Video Games

Genshin Impact storage size reduced in update, ore inventory capacity increased

Update 4.6 has some nice changes in store

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

The Genshin Impact servers are finally back up with Arlecchino ready to join your ranks and update 4.6 having been implemented. Just like HoYoverse promised beforehand, the new patch managed to shrink the required storage capacity for Genshin Impact on your device, cutting the game’s size down by a lot in most cases. Though required storage varies from player to player based on installed language packages and the amount of content they already played through, the file decrease benefits everyone.

Most players seem to report a reduced storage size for Genshin Impact on mobile devices of 18 to 27 GB, making it smaller in some cases than Honkai: Star Rail – this is quite the feat from HoYoverse. Just be aware that the download size for update 4.6 will be a bit larger than usual, as this is the point the file optimization is executed.

PC players need not fret: Genshin Impact’s required storage space was reduced on the platform as well thanks to the same optimization pass.

On the opposite side of things, HoYoverse increased the storage capacity of the Enhancement Ore inventory in Genshin Impact. Used to boost the power of weapons, this resource is quite an abundant one for seasoned players, leading to them getting spammed with “Inventory Full” messages whenever they pick up rewards from events or promo codes. This can get really annoying really quickly, since the only solution is to outright delete some Enhancement Ore or level up useless weapons they have no intention to ever give to a character.

However, in update 4.6 the inventory capacity for Enhancement Ore was raised from 9,999 to 99,999 – a welcome quality-of-life improvement.

If you’ve successfully pulled for Arlecchino, you should head to our Rainbow Roses locations guide in order to farm her ascension material efficiently.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg