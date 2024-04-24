Genshin Impact storage size reduced in update, ore inventory capacity increased
The Genshin Impact servers are finally back up with Arlecchino ready to join your ranks and update 4.6 having been implemented. Just like HoYoverse promised beforehand, the new patch managed to shrink the required storage capacity for Genshin Impact on your device, cutting the game’s size down by a lot in most cases. Though required storage varies from player to player based on installed language packages and the amount of content they already played through, the file decrease benefits everyone.
Most players seem to report a reduced storage size for Genshin Impact on mobile devices of 18 to 27 GB, making it smaller in some cases than Honkai: Star Rail – this is quite the feat from HoYoverse. Just be aware that the download size for update 4.6 will be a bit larger than usual, as this is the point the file optimization is executed.
PC players need not fret: Genshin Impact’s required storage space was reduced on the platform as well thanks to the same optimization pass.
On the opposite side of things, HoYoverse increased the storage capacity of the Enhancement Ore inventory in Genshin Impact. Used to boost the power of weapons, this resource is quite an abundant one for seasoned players, leading to them getting spammed with “Inventory Full” messages whenever they pick up rewards from events or promo codes. This can get really annoying really quickly, since the only solution is to outright delete some Enhancement Ore or level up useless weapons they have no intention to ever give to a character.
However, in update 4.6 the inventory capacity for Enhancement Ore was raised from 9,999 to 99,999 – a welcome quality-of-life improvement.
