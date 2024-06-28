Fans think GTA 6 cars are in GTA Online already
The latest GTA Online update adds some fancy new cars, and fans are starting to speculate that they’re actually GTA 6 cars in GTA Online. Or at least some of them are – or maybe just parts of them. The GTA 6 subreddit and GTA 6 forums have been going back and forth for a couple of days now about whether some of the new cars – the Niobe in particular – are Rockstar’s way of giving folks a sneak peek at what’s to come in 2025 when GTA 6 launches.
Rockstar has a habit of hiding teases and reveals in everything from missions to T-shirts, so the idea that some of these cars are GTA 6 versions is plausible. At least, for some people. Reddit user BoxByNight posted pictures of the Niobe and called it an “early look” at GTA 6’s vehicles, and at first glance, it’s hard not to agree. The exterior looks exquisite, certainly of a higher quality than many of the low-poly and, frankly, clunky-looking cars we often see in the multiplayer game.
As some posters pointed out, though, the interior doesn’t quite match the outside. The level of detail is less extensive, and it looks rather flat and basic in comparison. A few people suggested Rockstar was backporting GTA 6 cars into GTA Online, though creating detailed models and then reducing their quality just to add them in older games seems pretty inefficient. One 3D artist who goes by MonkeyPolice on Twitter said it seems more likely that Rockstar created these cars for GTA 5 and GTA Online, then is improving them for GTA 6.
That might explain the weirdly unfinished way the Niobe looks. It also fits the speculation from other fans about how the redesigns and unexpectedly high-quality cars added at random in GTA Online over the past few years were intended for GTA 6. Reddit user Adotang pointed out another example that also fits that idea – the Coquette D1. GTA Online already has two Coquette models, and the D1, they say, looks like a revamp of the existing models.
It’d make sense for Rockstar to add in-progress models of GTA 6 cars in GTA Online. With a project as big as the upcoming GTA game, any time-saving method is probably a massive boon, and using existing models to avoid having to make brand-new assets is just efficient and, hopefully, means devs aren’t having to crunch as much.
Whatever the case, it’ll likely be several more months before we see any new official GTA 6 info. The open-world game is set to launch later in 2025, and so far, all we’ve seen is a brief teaser trailer setting the story’s pitch-perfect Florida setting and tone.