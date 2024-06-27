Prize fighter Conor McGregor is Hitman 3’s newest elusive target
There’s a new Hitman 3 elusive target in town, and this time, it’s boxer and mixed martial artist Conor McGregor. McGregor joins the list of limited-time Hitman 3 contracts following yet another instance where IO Interactive wanted us to kill Sean Bean in the stealth game, and McGregor will stick around for roughly a month, from now until July 29, 2024.
McGregor’s contract takes us back to Sgail, a late-game location in Hitman 2 where Agent 47 originally tracked down the mysterious Ark Society. The Ark folks are back, but McGregor – who plays a prize-winning MMA fighter known as The Disruptor – is stealing the show thanks to a one-on-one fight he started with the CEO of a dodgy tech startup called Quantum Leap. Said CEO is worried about looking bad if he loses, so he has his lackeys pay 47 to take The Disruptor out.
“The age of the Disruptor is here,” McGregor said in a statement. “I had a lot of fun creating the character and bringing him to life [and] I can’t wait for players to try to take him down. Agent 47 is in for the fight of his life!”
“We are beyond thrilled to bring Conor to Hitman: World of Assassination,” Hakan Abrak, IO Interactive’s CEO, said. “Players are really going to enjoy this new mission which blends the best of World of Assassination with the raw charisma and energy of one of the most successful athletes in the world. I’m excited to see our players diving into this new mission and enjoying what the team has created.”
Anyone who owns World of Assassination or the Hitman Starter Pack can play the Disruptor mission as many times as they want while the event lasts. You can also buy the Disruptor Pack for $4.99, which adds the mission permanently in the Elusive Target Arcade and gives you a few Disruptor-themed accessories and items in the game.