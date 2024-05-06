Supergiant shadow-dropped the Hades 2 early access release
Supergiant kicked the week off with a Hades 2 early access shadow drop, sending a robust version of the action game sequel into the (under)world for the first time. We knew an early access launch was coming soon after the technical test ended, but Supergiant was coy about when to expect it.
As GLHF’s Marco Wutz said in our Hades 2 early access review, we’re pretty happy with how the sequel is shaping up so far – and that’s a good thing, since Supergiant will leave it in early access until at least the end of 2024.
"We expect to be in Early Access at least through the end of 2024,” Supergiant says in an info screen when you first boot Hades 2’s early access version. “It's too early to say when our v1.0 launch will be until we have a good feel for Early Access development.”
The team did promise at least one major update later in 2024 that includes a new region and, potentially, new updates to the Crossroads. The Crossroads is Hades 2’s version of Hades’ house from the first game, where you return after victory or defeat, chat with allies, and plan your next move.
There’s also one more weapon that’s currently blocked off, but if the original game’s early access launch is anything to go by, it might not turn up until the full release or right at the end of early access.
Either way, what’s here to start with is quite a bit more feature-ful than the first Hades in early access, so if you’re keen to dive in and check it out, there’s good reason to. Just bear in mind that the early access version is only on Steam. The console release won’t happen until version 1.0.
