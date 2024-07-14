Honkai: Star Rail Stonehearts reveal – all members and their VAs
HoYoverse dropped a brand-new Myriad Celestia trailer for Honkai: Star Rail, which is chock-full of interesting lore and potential upcoming characters for the turn-based RPG. Remember that conversation between Aventurine and Jade at the end of version 2.2, in which Jade told him that Diamond had called for a meeting between all Ten Stonehearts to decide his fate for destroying his Cornerstone?
Turns out that we get to see how this meeting plays out in the trailer, which introduces us to all Stonehearts in the process – though we only hear some of them speak.
Here are all members of the Ten Stonehearts in Honkai: Star Rail with known English VAs:
- Amber – didn’t speak
- Agate – didn’t speak
- Topaz – Sam Slade
- Sugilite – AJ Beckles
- Aventurine – Camden Sutkowski
- Pearl – Cat Protano
- Sapphire – didn’t speak
- Jade – Faye Mata
- Obsidian – Erin Yvette
- Opal – Paul Castro Jr.
Interestingly, this confirms that Diamond – leader of the group – doesn’t count as one of the Ten Stonehearts himself, even though he’s the creator of the Cornerstones.
If you thought that this whole trailer gave Fatui Harbinger vibes, then you’re not off: Erin Yvette, who voices Arlecchino in Genshin Impact, is back with another, uh, morally questionable role as Obsidian, who casually bathes in a tub full of blood. She even has one of her orphans from the House of the Hearth at her side in the form of Paul Castro Jr., who plays Freminet in the open-world RPG and voices Opal in this trailer – he casts the decisive vote during the meeting at Diamond’s behest to pardon Aventurine and readmit him into the Ten Stonehearts.
Here is how the Ten Stonehearts voted in regards to Aventurine:
- In favor of punishment: Agate, Obsidian, Sapphire, Sugilite
- In favor of forgiveness: Amber, Jade, Opal, Pearl, Topaz
Returning Penacony to the IPC won over one of the seven board members of the corporation to favor the Strategic Investment Department, so it’s become clear why three of the Stonehearts worked together to secure the outcome of this operation: There is a power struggle in the IPC.
Diamond’s reasoning for pardoning Aventurine is important as well, as this is likely where the story of Honkai: Star Rail is headed: A “War between Aeons” is mentioned as something that’s brewing on the horizon and Diamond intends to stand on Qlipoth’s side once that time comes.