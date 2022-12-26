Every raid and event happening in Pokemon Go this week

Pokémon Go continues to roll with the holiday vibes this week as we continue to get a bunch of wintery Pokémon highlighted in the games. This will we’ll be getting another great raid before the climactic New Year’s event happening at the end of the week. This is a roundup of all the major events you won’t want to miss out on for this week.

If you want to know what the best PvP Pokémon are at the moment, check out our guide to the best Pokémon for Holiday Cup: Great League Edition.

Pokémon Go - Spotlight Hour: Cubchoo

Cubchoo is the final Pokémon of the holiday event.

Tuesday, December 27, from 6pm to 7pm in your local time zone

Cubchoo may not be the most appealing Pokémon to cap off the icy season. This little bear has a big droplet of icy snot constantly dripping off of its nose, and we certainly wouldn’t want to be around a Pokémon like that too much – you’ll catch a cold. However, this upcoming Spotlight Hour will give you double candy for sending Cubcoo away, so even if you don’t want to get out and catch any, you can offload them for great rewards.

Pokémon Go - Raid Hour: Kyurem

Kyurem brings a powerful new move to the table.

Wednesday, December 28, from 6pm to 7pm in your local time zone

Kyurem is a great reward if you’re looking for a powerful Pokémon this week. This Legendary debuted in Pokémon Black and White and is now ready to take Pokémon Go by storm with its brand-new move Glaciate. It’ll be a force to be reckoned with in PvP, especially with the Holiday Cup event looming.

Pokémon Go - GO Battle League: Master League and Holiday Cup: Ultra League Edition

The Holiday Cup moves on to the Ultra League this week.

Thursday, December 29, starting at 1pm PT

The Ultra League is coming out of rotation this week and the Master League is being put in its place for the time being. This is the first time in Go Battle League Season 13 that the heaviest weight class will be available in PvP, so get ready to bring out the big guns.

Similarly, the Holiday Cup: Great League Edition is going to be replaced with the Ultra League Edition this week. Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, or Ghost-types are eligible for this competition, provided they have 2,500 CP or less. Both competitions will earn you triple Stardust for each victory.

Pokémon Go - New Year’s Event 2023

The New Year's 2023 event is capping off the week.

Saturday, December 31, starting at 8pm in your local time zone

It’s time for a big ol’ party! This year’s New Year’s event will be running from December 31, 2022, to January 4, 2023, and during that time you’ll be able to find Pokémon with adorable little party hats, top hats, and bow ties. On top of that, Reshiram will replace Kyurem as the fifth-level raid boss, topped off with the new move Fusion Flare.