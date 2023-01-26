Prime Gaming offerings in February 2023 include The Elder Scrolls 3

Prime Gaming once again offers a bunch of free content in February 2023. Amazon

Prime Gaming, formerly known as Twitch Prime, is included in your Amazon Prime membership and offers a variety of free video games and additional content for a lot of popular titles.

A new wave of fresh offerings is made each month and February 2023 will be no different in that regard with nine free games being available.

One of the highlights of the free Prime Gaming titles in February 2023 is The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, an open-world RPG classic from the creators of the legendary Skyrim and the upcoming Starfield. There is also Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, which is not, in fact, a code name for Rimworld – but still a hilarious and fitting name for this game, in which you do exactly what the title describes.

Prime Gaming: free games in February 2023

Here are the nine games you can claim for free in February 2023 via Prime Gaming:

February 2 – The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition (open-world RPG)

– The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition (open-world RPG) February 2 – Onsen Master (management game)

– Onsen Master (management game) February 9 – Aerial_Knight's Never Yield (3D runner)

– Aerial_Knight's Never Yield (3D runner) February 9 – Divine Knockout (third-person platform fighting game)

– Divine Knockout (third-person platform fighting game) February 16 – One Hand Clapping (2D platformer with music puzzles)

– One Hand Clapping (2D platformer with music puzzles) February 16 – BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad (arcade brawler and shooter)

– BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad (arcade brawler and shooter) February 23 – Space Crew: Legendary Edition (roguelike strategy game)

– Space Crew: Legendary Edition (roguelike strategy game) February 23 – Tunche (roguelike action game)

– Tunche (roguelike action game) February 23 – Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (space organ trading simulator)

Prime Gaming: free content in February 2023

Here is the in-game content you can claim for free in February 2023 via Prime Gaming:

February 2 – Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA$125K, Year of the Rabbit Mask)

– Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA$125K, Year of the Rabbit Mask) February 2 – Raid: Shadow Legends (Genbo the Dishonored, Epic Shadowkin Champion)

– Raid: Shadow Legends (Genbo the Dishonored, Epic Shadowkin Champion) February 6 – Candy Crush Saga (x20 Gold Bar, x1 Color Bomb, x1 Striped and Wrapped Candy, x1 Lucky Candy, x1 Coconut Wheel, x1 Jelly Fish, x1 Lollipop Hammer, 30 minutes of unlimited lives)

– Candy Crush Saga (x20 Gold Bar, x1 Color Bomb, x1 Striped and Wrapped Candy, x1 Lucky Candy, x1 Coconut Wheel, x1 Jelly Fish, x1 Lollipop Hammer, 30 minutes of unlimited lives) February 6 – Rainbow Six: Siege (7-Day Renown Booster)

– Rainbow Six: Siege (7-Day Renown Booster) February 7 – Two Point Hospital (Wolf Wear Bundle)

– Two Point Hospital (Wolf Wear Bundle) February 8 – Destiny 2 (Sunshot Exotic Weapon Bundle)

– Destiny 2 (Sunshot Exotic Weapon Bundle) February 8 – KartRider Rush+ (Bazzi and Bazzi's Nurse's Uniform)

– KartRider Rush+ (Bazzi and Bazzi's Nurse's Uniform) February 8 – PUBG Mobile (Lifesaver Helmet)

– PUBG Mobile (Lifesaver Helmet) February 9 – Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA$125K, Year of the Rabbit Mask)

– Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA$125K, Year of the Rabbit Mask) February 16 – Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA$125K, Year of the Rabbit Mask)

You can also claim the Prime Gaming Pack #4 for FIFA 23 right now, just in term to boost your number of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs for the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo.