Baldur’s Gate 3, Elden Ring headline Summer Games Done Quick 2024
The Summer Games Done Quick 2024 lineup is stacked with big names, with some of the best recent video games, retro gems, and niche favorites. This year’s SGDQ dates are a little later than last year, as the event runs from June 30, 2024, through July 6, 2024, with Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring in the spotlight.
First up, though, is an Alan Wake 2 run from Silly Games Done Quick, with an Astral Chain any% run right after. Balatro is right after that, and it’s an interesting one – three deck random speed and skipless.
BG3’s run should be pretty eventful as well. The runners are playing in Honor Mode – that’s the one where your game ends if everyone dies – and they can’t use glitches.
There’s Elden Ring, of course, and Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix. Donkey Kong Country 3, Hollow Knight, Bayonetta 2, and a nice little surprise for retro RPG fans in the form of Lufia 2. Dirge of Cerberus is also making an appearance, so if Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s take on Vincent Valentine left you wanting more Vincent Valentine, this one’s for you.
There’s a lot more going on during Summer Games Done Quick 2024, but it’s worth pointing out a handful of other unique runs. One is a shipless run of the indie game hit Outer Wilds. There’s also a hitless run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which I’m very glad I’m not doing, and several people tackling Powerwash Simulator’s Spongebob DLC. The last Powerwash GDQ run was particularly entertaining, so we’re looking forward to this one.
You can check out the full list on the GDQ website. As ever, Games Done Quick will take donations throughout the event, and all proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders.