Every Summer 2024 Future Games Show announcement
The Summer 2024 Future Games Show crammed over 50 video game announcements into barely 90 minutes, with everything from a Dredge DLC release date to Warhammer and more. A good majority of the Future Games Show games are planned for launch in 2024 or early 2025, though some, including the exceptionally stylish Sonokuni, don’t even have vague release windows yet.
We’ve rounded up all the 2024 Future Games Show announcements below, including their anticipated release dates
Available now
- Diabotical Rogue - PC
- Clockwork Ambrosia demo
- Sacrifire - PC
- Starship Troopers: Extermination - PC
- Bodycam - PC
Releasing mid-2024
- Deliver Us Home kickstarter - PC - June 11
- First Dwarf - PC - June 19
- Goat Simulator 3: Multiverse of Nonsense - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S - June 19
- DDS2 - PC - June 20
- Once Human - PC - July 9
- Schim - PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch - July 18
- Linkito - PC - July 23
- Farlands - PC - July 24
- Dredge: The Iron Rig - PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch - August 15
- The Precinct - PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 - August 15
- Dustborn - PC, PlayStation, Xbox - August 20
- Parcel Corps - PC, PlayStation, Xbox - September 3
- Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S - September 9
- Toy Tactics - PC - September 19
- Dystopika - PC - mid-2024
- Pneumata - PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC - mid-2024
Releasing late 2024 and in 2025
- Hell of an Office - PC - October 3
- Antonblast - PC, Nintendo Switch - November 12
- Guntouchables - PC - late 2024
- Metal Suits: Counter Attack - PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 - late 2024
- Judero - PC - late 2024
- Run from Mummies - PC, PS5 - late 202
- Nobody Wants to Die - Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC - 2024
- Detective Dotson - PC - 2024
- Sword of the Necromancer Resurrection - PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch - 2024
- 10 Dead Doves - PC - 2024
- Wild Bastards - PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch - 2024
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami - PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch - 2024
- World’s Worst Handyman - PC - 2024
- Mandragora - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S - 2024
- The Casting of Frank Stone - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S - 2024
- Nikoderiko: The Magical World - PC, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch - 2024
- Angeline Era - PC - 2025
Release date unknown
- Bogan’s Cross - PC
- In Sink - PC
- Starvaders - PC
- Big Boy Boxing - PC
- Screenbound - PC
- Happy Bastards - PC
- The Relic First Guardian - PC, PlayStation
- The Operator - PC
- Motӧr Doom - PC
- Servonauts - PC, Nintendo Switch
- Hermit and Pig - PC
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Enter the Chronosphere - PC
- Sonokuni - PC
- Eternal Strands - PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5
What all of these have in common is a playable demo, which you can check out on the FGS Steam page. If you’re after more hot video game reveals, check out our roundups of Summer Game Fest 2024 announcements and the excellent selection of games shown off at the Summer 2024 Day of the Devs showcase.