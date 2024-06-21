Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Scadutree Fragments and Revered Ash explained
Shadow of the Erdtree’s Scadutree Fragments and Revered Ashes are some of the first things that greet you in the Elden Ring DLC, but if you accidentally skip a message, it’s easy to have no idea what they do. These two things are the most important items you can get during your time in the Land of Shadow, and they’re more essential than Runes in ensuring you stay alive – or die a little less quickly, at least.
This Elden Ring guide explains what Scadutree Fragments and Revered Ash are and what they do for you.
Scadutree Fragments explained
Scadutree Fragments are what you use to increase your Scadutree level. That level increases your stats and how much damage you deal and decreases how much damage you take from attacks. It’s an across-the-board set of buffs that foregoes stat points in favor of just making you hit harder, and it’s not tied to your level.
You can still use Runes to level up in and out of the Land of Shadow, but bumping up your Scadutree level is what you really want to focus on for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.
Revered Ash explained
Revered Ash is basically Scadutree Fragments, but for your Spirit Ash summons. Collecting and using Revered Ash will increase how much damage your summons deal and reduce how much damage they take. An important point tucked away in there is that using Revered Ash to increase your Revered Ash level also reduces how much damage Torrent takes.
That means he’ll stick around on the field for longer during battle and won’t just vanish the second he takes a hit. Considering Shadow of the Erdtree’s enemies hit much harder than those you find in The Lands Between, that extra buff is very good for him to have. It’s also essential for even the best Spirit Ash summons like the Mimic Tear to stand a ghost of a chance against bosses like Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.
Bear in mind that you’ll still need to use Glovewort items to enhance your Spirit Ash summons with Roderika. Don’t neglect that part of enhancing them.
