FFXIV: How to get Cherimoya
How to get Cherimoya in FFXIV feels like a task more complicated than it needs to be, but it’s essential if you’re leveling some of the MMO game’s crafting classes – which you should be doing, as the expansion’s crafting stories and NPCs are very good this time. Cherimoya pops up once you start the Wachumeqimeqi deliveries around level 95, and the quest giver just kind of expects you to know where it is.
Our Cherimoya guide points out where to get it and what you can do with it aside from completing this quest.
If you’re after more FFXIV help, head over to our Dawntrail hunts guide and Dawntrail aether current locations guide.
FFXIV: How to get Cherimoya
Xeerol Ja gives alchemists and culinarians a seemingly straightforward task: Craft some Cherimoya juice for the Blame It On My Juice line and the Mon Cherimoya quest in particular. Xeerol Ja says you can find Cherimoya, the juice’s key ingredient, in Tuliyollal’s Bayside Bevy marketplace, which is all well and good except the marketplace is pretty big with nearly a dozen vendors.
The one you’re looking for is Goplu, the independent merchant. Goplu’s stall is at x13.1, y12.7, which is roughly in the middle of the market’s western road. You can get there quickly just by walking down the stairs from the Aetheryte Plaza, so a quick warp is all it takes to get what you need.
Cherimoya is down past the X-Potion selection and costs 986 apiece. On the off chance you’re absolutely gil-less, a quick trek outside town to take some monsters down should soon see you right again. You’ll need two Cherimoya to craft one Cherimoya juice.
You also need:
- 4 coconut milk
- 1 Berkanan sap
- 8 water crystal
- 8 lightning crystal
Take your juice back to Xeerol Ja to finish the quest. That’s about the only thing Cherimoya is good for, at least as of patch 7.0, so you don’t have to go overboard and keep your pack full of the stuff for now.
If you're keen to do a bit of battling between your crafting sessions, make sure to revisit Eorzea to unlock Pictomancer and unlock Viper, though you'll need to grind before you can complete the MSQ as either.