FIFA 23 Future Stars Token Swaps, start date, and leaks

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) squad including the 12th Man and a variety of Honourable Mentions is available in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) until February 3, 2023.

A new promo is already waiting to be unleashed on that day, though, with reliable leakers claiming to know its identity – it’s an old fan-favorite: Future Stars.

Here's everything we know about the FIFA 23 Future Stars start date, duration, Token Swaps, and players.

What is the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo?

As the name suggests, Future Stars focuses on young players with huge potential, who still have most of their careers ahead of themselves. These youngsters receive upgraded cards, which hope to reflect their performances in the coming years when they will be at the apex of their careers.

As mentioned above, FIFA 23 Future Stars will most likely begin right when TOTY ends on February 3, 2023, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET.

It’s expected that Future Stars will have a duration of two weeks, with two entire squads being featured:

Future Stars Team 1 : February 3-10, 2023

: February 3-10, 2023 Future Stars Team 2: February 10-17, 2023

FIFA 23 Future Stars Token Swaps

According to one leaker, FIFA 23 Future Stars will feature the popular Token Swaps mechanic. This means that you will be able to collect a certain amount of tokens by completing challenges in the game, which can be traded for great rewards such as FUT packs and cards.

FIFA 23 Future Stars leaks

It’s always difficult for EA Sports to keep upcoming cards a secret from the notorious FUT leaker community, and so it’s no surprise that we already have the first pieces of information regarding the included players.

It seems like Brazilian player Coutinho, under contract at Manchester City at the moment, will be a Future Stars Token Swaps reward. Since he’s already 30 years old, though, it seems he’ll get a Moments card instead of a Future Stars item.

We’ll keep you updated on any further FIFA 23 Future Stars information and leaks.