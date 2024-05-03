Honkai: Star Rail – Robin build and ascension guide
Become the most famous galactic idol with the best Honkai: Star Rail Robin build and propel your team towards success with the sheer power of your voice. She’s a 5-Star character following The Harmony and dealing Physical Damage, specializing in boosting her party’s offensive capabilities.
Robin’s Skill, Pinion’s Aria, provides a massive increase to the outgoing damage of all allies for three turns with the duration decreasing at the start of Robin’s turn – that’s a long runtime and should make her light on Skill Point usage.
Her Ultimate, Vox Harmonique, Opus Cosmique, allows Robin to enter the Concerto state and makes all of her allies take action immediately. In the Concerto state, Robin boosts the Attack of all allies based on her own Attack and adds Physical Damage based on her own Attack to each offensive move by an ally. This does not count as a follow-up attack and has a set Critical Hit Damage and Critical Hit Rate. When Robin has entered the Concerto state, she’s immune to Crowd Control debuffs and can’t take any other action. The state ends when the Concerto countdown, which appears on the Action Bar with a set Speed, gets its turn – this will lead to Robin leaving the Concerto state and immediately taking her turn.
Robin’s Talent, Tonal Resonance, boosts the Critical Hit Damage of all allies and allows her to regenerate Energy whenever an ally attacks. It’s worth taking note of one of Robin’s Traces as well, which increases the Critical Hit Damage of follow-up attacks made by allies while she’s in the Concerto state.
Her Eidolon Levels – gained when you pull another copy of her – offer additional improvements: Level 1 adds All-Type Resistance Penetration to the effects of Robin’s Ultimate, while Level 2 boosts both effects of her Talent. Level 4 gives Robin’s Ultimate a cleansing effect, dispelling all Crowd Control debuffs on allies and increasing their Effect Resistance. Finally, Level 6 boosts Robin’s own damage output when she’s in Concerto thanks to a massive Critical Hit Damage increase.
Honkai: Star Rail – Robin: best Light Cones
Robin has the privilege of having a signature Light Cone called Flowing Nightglow, which is the best possible option for her. Every attack by an ally allows the wielder to obtain one stack of the Cantillation effect. Each of these stacks (up to five) increases the wielder’s Energy Regeneration Rate. When the wielder uses their Ultimate, Cantillation will be removed and Cadenza gained instead, which increases the wielder’s Attack and the damage done by all allies for a turn.
It’s a very specific collection of effects, tailored to Robin’s requirements.
Best Light Cones for Robin:
- Flowing Nightglow (5-Star)
- Earthly Escapade (5-Star)
- For Tomorrow’s Journey (4-Star)
- Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds (4-Star)
- Dreamville Adventure (4-Star)
- Past and Future (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Robin: best Relics
Attack, Speed, and Energy Regeneration are the key stats Robin wants to stack up. As usual for your support characters, stats like HP that enhance their chances of survival are welcome, too. For Robin, there are several different sets that do a solid job in bolstering her capabilities – your choice of Planar Ornaments will probably hinge on the exact stat distribution of your Relics and whether you reach critical thresholds for certain attributes.
Best Relic Sets for Robin:
- Musketeer of Wild Wheat (2) + Champion of Streetwise Boxing (2) – +12% Attack, +10% Physical Damage.
- Musketeer of Wild Wheat (4) – +12% Attack, +6% Speed, +10% Basic Attack Damage.
Best Planar Ornaments for Robin:
- Fleet of the Ageless (2) – +12% Maximum HP, +8% Attack for all allies when the wearer’s Speed is 120 or higher.
- Broken Keel (2) – +10% Effect Resistance, +10% Critical Hit Damage for all allies when the wearer’s Effect Resistance is 30% or higher.
- Space Sealing Station (2) – +12% Attack, +12% Attack on top if the wearer’s Speed is 120 or higher.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Robin:
- Head – HP (Primary), Attack %, Speed, HP %, Effect Resistance %
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Attack %, Speed, HP %, Effect Resistance %
- Body – Attack % (Primary), Speed, HP %, Defense %, Effect Resistance %
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Attack %, HP %, Defense %, Effect Resistance %
- Planar Sphere – Attack % (Primary), Speed, HP %, Defense %, Effect Resistance %
- Link Rope – Energy Regeneration Rate % (Primary), Attack %, HP %, Defense %, Effect Resistance %
Honkai: Star Rail – Robin: best teams
Robin is a powerful support no matter how you look at her – however, that Trace we highlighted in the overview of her abilities really makes her shine as part of a follow-up attack team.
- Dr. Ratio (Main DPS), Topaz (Sub DPS), Robin (Support), Aventurine (Support)
This is the most potent follow-up attack team you can build at this point: Topaz can get targets for Dr. Ratio marked, ensuring that he’ll consistently make follow-up attacks against them and enhancing their damage. Aventurine is a powerful shield character with his own follow-ups, though his main priority is keeping the team alive. Finally, Robin provides her passive buff to the team’s follow-up attacks on top of the ones contributed by the rest of her kit.
Of course, Robin isn't confined to follow-up attack teams: Other compositions, such as DoT teams, can make use of her fantastic offensive buffs as well.
Honkai: Star Rail – Robin: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Robin ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her talents.
Robin requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x308,000
- Dream Collection Component x15
- Dream Flow Valve x15
- Dream Making Engine x15
- IPC Work Permit x65
You can collect Dream Collection Components, Dream Flow Valves, and Dream Making Engines from enemies in Pencony as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express. They are one of the materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material, or gain them as a byproduct from farming Golden Calyxes on Penacony. IPC Work Permits are dropped by the Stagnant Shadow (Clock Studios Theme Park). The best source of Credits are the Golden Calyxes in the Great Mine, Artisanship Commission, and The Reverie (Dreamscape).
Robin requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x3,000,000
- Dream Collection Component x41
- Dream Flow Valve x56
- Dream Making Engine x58
- Firmament Note x18
- Celestial Section x69
- Heavenly Melody x139
- Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Firmament Notes, Celestial Sections, and Heavenly Melodies can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx found in The Reverie (Dreamscape) in Penacony. As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using up lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is rarer material only gained from the Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.