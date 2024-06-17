Overwatch 2 Season 11 overview: Pink Mercy, new Mythics and more
Overwatch 2 Season 11 is just around the corner, and Blizzard gave a brief overview of what you can expect next in the multiplayer game. Ashe’s first Mythic-grade skin headlines the new season’s battle pass, along with legendary skins for Genji and Soujourn, and the game’s first Mythic weapon skin, set to debut later in the season. Overwatch 2’s Community Made mode is back, featuring several hero modifiers made by some of the game’s more recognizable streamers, and there’s a limited-time log-in campaign with a free Sombra bundle at the end of it.
Blizzard has a lot in store, and to help you keep up with it, we’ve broken down everything new in Overwatch 2 Season 11 below.
Overwatch 2 Season 11: New Mythic skins
The spotlight is on Ashe’s first Mythic this season, Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe, which sees the crack shot don an imposing golden mask and swap her traditional shotgun for something spikier, and she also removes most of her clothes… for reasons I guess? Bit weird, but anyway, Ashe’s Mythic skin comes with some flashy new effects when you cast her ultimate. You can unlock it with 50 Mythic Prisms – part of Overwatch 2’s recent skin unlock update – and then spend more Prisms on its different color options, if you want.
The mid-season update will add the first Overwatch 2 Mythic weapon skin, and it’s a demon-inspired hammer for Reinhardt. And if none of these grab your interest, you can always spend those Mythic Prisms in the shop on skins from previous seasons.
Overwatch 2 Season 11: Log-in challenges and rewards
Blizzard is hosting a log-in event to encourage you to stay in the game, with a limited-time set of challenges. Playing 40 matches will earn up to 40,000 XP for the season’s battle pass, and you’ll get the Aztec Sombra bundle for free as well. Matches your team wins count as two matches, so if you want to clear it quickly, then, y’know, don’t lose.
Overwatch 2 Season 11: Battle pass rewards
Blizzard hasn’t outlined what to expect in the full premium battle pass just yet, but the team did give a short preview of what’s in store. You can get five legendary skins – including one for Reaper, Sojourn, and Genji – up to 80 Mythic Prisms, assuming you complete the pass, a free lifeguard skin for Lucio, and 500 store credits.
You also get all the stuff from the free track, including:
- Two additional epic-grade skins
- 1,500 credits
- 600 Overwatch Coins
There’s also an Ultimate Bundle that gets you 20 tier skips, a Zenyatta skin, a Roadhog skin, and 2,000 Overwatch Coins. It’s not a terrible deal if you really like all those things, but it does cost a fair bit more than the premium battle pass.
Overwatch 2 Season 11: Community Crafted and Pink Mercy Skin
Blizzard is bringing back the Community Crafted event, an arcade mode featuring modifications to skills, hitboxes, and other definitely-never-going-to-be-permanent changes that some of Overwatch 2’s streamers came up with. They're quirkier than Blizzard's quick-play tests, so have fun with them while you can.
Starting June 25, 2024, Blizzard is also bringing back the Pink Mercy skin and a Rose Gold Mercy variant, and the company promises to donate all proceeds – excluding taxes and platform fees – to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Porsche D.Va is fine, but Pink Mercy is the kind of collaboration we like to see.
Overwatch 2 Season 11: New Push map
Push mode is (finally!) getting a new map: Runapasi. It’s set in a packed marketplace town nestled high in the Andes Mountains, so expect plenty of narrow streets, obstacles, and even a few cliff edges to keep you on your toes.
Overwatch 2 Season 11 goes live on June 20, 2024, for PC and consoles.